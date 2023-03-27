Let’s talk about (banking) trust issues
Bank regulators face the tall order of reassuring markets and the public that everything is going to be OK. Plus, has lockdown altered Shanghai's role as a global financial hub?
Segments From this episode
Could commercial real estate be the next shoe to drop at regional banks?
Analysts say there's no reason to panic, but the sinking values of commercial properties could make those banks' balance sheets look pretty bad.
Bank regulators face a grilling on Capitol Hill while calming markets and the public
Besides testifying in hearings, regulators need to get a few messages across, including that the system worked, a PR executive says.
Shanghai lockdown a year on: Is it still the same financial hub?
Shanghai's 2022 lockdown, which lasted two months, left economic and psychological scars on the metropolis.
How 3D printing could revolutionize auto manufacturing
Kevin Czinger, of Czinger Vehicles and Divergent Technologies, envisions flexible, local factories that are fixtures in their communities.
Why CDs are music to banks' ears right now
Certificates of Deposit help banks bring in cash that they can use to make money by lending it at higher rates. Depositors may be looking to CDs as interest rates rise.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer