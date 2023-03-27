Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Let’s talk about (banking) trust issues
Mar 27, 2023

Let's talk about (banking) trust issues

Arnd Wiegmann/Getty Images
Bank regulators face the tall order of reassuring markets and the public that everything is going to be OK. Plus, has lockdown altered Shanghai's role as a global financial hub?

Segments From this episode

Banks in Turmoil

Could commercial real estate be the next shoe to drop at regional banks?

by Matt Levin
Mar 27, 2023
Analysts say there's no reason to panic, but the sinking values of commercial properties could make those banks' balance sheets look pretty bad.
"The banks have $270 billion of commercial real estate loans coming due this year," said Matt Anderson, a managing director at Trepp Inc.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Banks in Turmoil

Bank regulators face a grilling on Capitol Hill while calming markets and the public

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 27, 2023
Besides testifying in hearings, regulators need to get a few messages across, including that the system worked, a PR executive says.
"As far as the overall banking system is concerned, I do think that SVB was an outlier," said Anusha Chari, a professor at UNC Chapel Hill.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Shanghai lockdown a year on: Is it still the same financial hub?

by Jennifer Pak
Mar 27, 2023
Shanghai's 2022 lockdown, which lasted two months, left economic and psychological scars on the metropolis.
A view of Lujiazui, the financial district of Shanghai. Government media refers to the cluster of high-rises as the Manhattan of the East.
Jennifer Pak/Marketplace
How 3D printing could revolutionize auto manufacturing

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Mar 27, 2023
Kevin Czinger, of Czinger Vehicles and Divergent Technologies, envisions flexible, local factories that are fixtures in their communities.
Kevin Czinger, the founder and CEO of Divergent Technologies, poses with the Czinger 21C at Czinger’s production facility in Torrance, California.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
Banks in Turmoil

Why CDs are music to banks' ears right now

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 27, 2023
Certificates of Deposit help banks bring in cash that they can use to make money by lending it at higher rates. Depositors may be looking to CDs as interest rates rise.
According to the Federal Reserve, the amount invested in large CDs — specifically, with accounts holding $100,000 or more — has gone up nearly 44% in the past year.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

