Lael Brainard: The debt limit is not a tool for “extortion”
Apr 26, 2023

National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard speaks with "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal. Nancy Farghalli/Marketplace
Today, we're joined by the head of the National Economic Council to delve into investing in American industry, strengthening supply chains, regulating banks and more.

Segments From this episode

The debt limit is not a tool for "extortion," Biden adviser Lael Brainard says

by Kai Ryssdal , Sean McHenry and Sarah Leeson
Apr 26, 2023
The new head of the National Economic Council on inflation, supply chains, jobs and post-SVB bank regulation.
The investing in America agenda “is transformative," Lael Brainard says. "It has the power to reindustrialize the U.S. economy."
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A surge in commercial aircraft purchases is papering over declining business investment

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 26, 2023
A burst of orders for Boeing in March juiced the durable goods data.
“Airlines are feeling pretty positive — both about where they are and about the future," said Brad McMillan at Commonwealth Financial Network.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
A UK regulator has blocked the Microsoft-Activision merger. But don't blame it on Brexit.

by Lily Jamali
Apr 26, 2023
Some experts say the decision is rooted in the U.K.'s efforts to develop its own tech industry.
The United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority said a merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard would hamper innovation and reduce choice for gamers.
Belinda Jiao/Getty Images
School superintendents are leaving in droves. How do districts prep new candidates?

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 26, 2023
The job requires leaders to be good with both people and money.
The Public Schools Superintendents' Association of Maryland is putting on an academy for aspiring superintendents to develop administrators qualified to lead districts.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

