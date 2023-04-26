Lael Brainard: The debt limit is not a tool for “extortion”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today, we're joined by the head of the National Economic Council to delve into investing in American industry, strengthening supply chains, regulating banks and more.
Segments From this episode
The debt limit is not a tool for "extortion," Biden adviser Lael Brainard says
The new head of the National Economic Council on inflation, supply chains, jobs and post-SVB bank regulation.
A surge in commercial aircraft purchases is papering over declining business investment
A burst of orders for Boeing in March juiced the durable goods data.
A UK regulator has blocked the Microsoft-Activision merger. But don't blame it on Brexit.
Some experts say the decision is rooted in the U.K.'s efforts to develop its own tech industry.
School superintendents are leaving in droves. How do districts prep new candidates?
The job requires leaders to be good with both people and money.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer