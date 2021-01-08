UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

ABOUT SHOW
Jobs, jobs, jobs
Jan 8, 2021

Jobs, jobs, jobs

On today's show: The worsening pandemic will continue to slow the jobs recovery. Plus, how the vaccine rollout is going in rural America.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: December jobs report

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with ADP’s Nela Richardson and The Wall Street Journal’s Kate Davidson about the December jobs report, this week's insurrection in D.C. and the Georgia Senate runoffs.
COVID & Unemployment

Long-term unemployment rose slightly in December

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jan 8, 2021
But it doesn't account for those who've stopped looking for work.
The view from an empty, closed restaurant in New York City early in the pandemic. The long-term unemployed have become a large proportion of the overall jobless population.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID & Unemployment

Hiring in a pandemic requires a different calculus

by Andy Uhler
Jan 8, 2021
Small business owners are getting burned out making hiring and firing decisions while cash flow is weak and uncertainty reigns.
An employee stocks merchandise at a store in Glendale, California. Many businesses have reduced staffing as the pandemic reduced cash flow.
David McNew/Getty Images
United States of Work

A view of the vaccine rollout from rural America

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 8, 2021
Dr. Scott Anzalone, a family physician and president of the school board in Logan, Ohio, talks about pandemic challenges.
"It's tough to find someone who's willing to come into a rural community," Dr. Scott Anzalone says of finding a partner for his practice, above.
Cassidy Brauner
COVID-19

“It’s turned from one need to another”

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 8, 2021
As the pandemic drags on, a Facebook bartering group helps support communities in southern Nevada.
Veronica Coon, of Henderson, Nevada, created Barter Group — Southern NV on Facebook back in March.
Music from the episode

Tangerine Glass Animals
Tea Vender On the Street Onra
Dream Chorus TOKiMONSTA
Elephant Tame Impala
Feels Right Carly Rae Jepsen, Electric Guest
Wasting Time (I Was a Fool) Porlolo
San Junipero The Bamboos

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
