Jan 8, 2021
Jobs, jobs, jobs
On today's show: The worsening pandemic will continue to slow the jobs recovery. Plus, how the vaccine rollout is going in rural America.
The Weekly Wrap: December jobs report
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with ADP’s Nela Richardson and The Wall Street Journal’s Kate Davidson about the December jobs report, this week's insurrection in D.C. and the Georgia Senate runoffs.
Long-term unemployment rose slightly in December
But it doesn't account for those who've stopped looking for work.
Hiring in a pandemic requires a different calculus
Small business owners are getting burned out making hiring and firing decisions while cash flow is weak and uncertainty reigns.
A view of the vaccine rollout from rural America
Dr. Scott Anzalone, a family physician and president of the school board in Logan, Ohio, talks about pandemic challenges.
“It’s turned from one need to another”
As the pandemic drags on, a Facebook bartering group helps support communities in southern Nevada.
Tangerine Glass Animals
Dream Chorus TOKiMONSTA
Elephant Tame Impala
Feels Right Carly Rae Jepsen, Electric Guest
Wasting Time (I Was a Fool) Porlolo
San Junipero The Bamboos
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer