“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

“This group is for people who need things,” reads the About info on the Facebook page of Barter Group — Southern NV.

Veronica Coon, a hairdresser in Henderson, Nevada, started the group back in March to help people find hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and other products in high demand. But as the pandemic drags on, the things that people need have changed.

Early on in the pandemic, Coon said hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and toilet paper were the most requested items. Later in the year, she said many people traded or gave away personal home goods like patio furniture.

In December, she said many people came to the group looking for holiday gifts for their kids. Others shared information on rental assistance, unemployment benefits and food banks. “It’s turned from one need to another,” said Coon.

When she first started the group, Coon said she didn’t know how long it would be active. She soon realized however, that it could serve a vital purpose in her community, even after the pandemic ends.

“I don’t plan on ever closing the group down just because COVID stops,” she said. “Because there’s always going to be people [who don’t have] the cash to meet their needs.”

Coon said she’s also been happy to see more barter groups pop up around the country. “It helps the whole community when you have more than one place for people to turn,” she said. “That’s necessary, even not in a pandemic.”

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.” Email Address

First Name

Last Name

Zip / Postal Code

Phone

Message

Newsletter Subscription

Sign Me Up



reCAPTCHA helps prevent automated form spam.

The submit button will be disabled until you complete the CAPTCHA.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on direct payments for Americans under the COVID relief package from the U.S. government? The Treasury Department has already started sending out the new round of pandemic relief payments. The IRS says it started making direct deposits into some people’s bank accounts as of the last week of December. People who don’t have a bank account on file with the agency can look forward to getting either a paper check or a prepaid debit card in the mail. The cards have some advantages over paper checks — but some drawbacks, too. How are retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens planning for vaccine distribution to the general public? Eventually vaccines will be available for everyone at retail pharmacies. Preparing for that is a huge logistical and staffing challenge. Chains will have to predict how high demand will be at each store so they don’t end up wasting doses. They’ll also have to keep track of everyone getting two doses for the vaccines that require it, hire thousands of workers that will have questions about how long they can expect to remain employed and make space in stores so people can line up safely while they wait to be vaccinated. Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines? Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are getting the shots first, in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Essential workers will be considered next, but with limited vaccine doses and a lot of workers considered essential, the jockeying has already started over which ones should go to the front of the line: meatpacking workers, pilots, bankers and ride-share drivers among them. The CDC will continue to consider how to best distribute the vaccine, but ultimately it’s up to each state to decide who gets the shots when. Read More Collapse