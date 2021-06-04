Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Jobs are up, but the labor force participation rate is down
Jun 4, 2021

Jobs are up, but the labor force participation rate is down

Also: Why Facebook decided to suspend Trump for two years, why used car prices are surging, and what one teen worker is looking for in a summer job.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: Jobs, jobs, jobs

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Kate Davidson from the Wall Street Journal and Catherine Rampell from the Washington Post about the Labor Department’s May jobs report, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments about climate change and more for the Weekly Wrap.
What's keeping labor force participation down?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 4, 2021
It's not just child care and health issues. Many people are looking at their old jobs and saying no thanks.
The job market has changed, as well as workers' situations. For people who used to be bus drivers, for instance, there may not be jobs to go back to.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images
Facebook bans Trump for two years

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with "Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood about Facebook’s decision to suspend former President Donald Trump for two years.
Why used cars are getting so expensive

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 4, 2021
Mark Kugman of Kugman Motors in St. Louis has two answers — one simple and one more complicated.
A used car for sale in El Cerrito, California on March 15, 2021.
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
My Economy

What one teen worker is looking for in a job this summer

by Andie Corban
Jun 4, 2021
Aneesha Edwards in Lexington, Kentucky, is spending her last summer before college working in retail, where customer traffic is steadier than food service.
"I've always been of the mind that you should work food service or retail at some point to understand what people have to go through," says Aneesha Edwards, above.
Courtesy Aneesha Edwards
Music from the episode

ZaZa and Some Runtz (Smoke Break) Terry Presume
Slow Drag Georgia Anne Muldrow
Lemon Lime Emancipator, Cloudchord
Cosmic Sans Cory Wong, Tom Misch
No Cars Go Arcade Fire

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
