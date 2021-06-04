Jun 4, 2021
Jobs are up, but the labor force participation rate is down
Also: Why Facebook decided to suspend Trump for two years, why used car prices are surging, and what one teen worker is looking for in a summer job.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: Jobs, jobs, jobs
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Kate Davidson from the Wall Street Journal and Catherine Rampell from the Washington Post about the Labor Department’s May jobs report, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments about climate change and more for the Weekly Wrap.
What's keeping labor force participation down?
It's not just child care and health issues. Many people are looking at their old jobs and saying no thanks.
Facebook bans Trump for two years
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with "Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood about Facebook’s decision to suspend former President Donald Trump for two years.
Why used cars are getting so expensive
Mark Kugman of Kugman Motors in St. Louis has two answers — one simple and one more complicated.
What one teen worker is looking for in a job this summer
Aneesha Edwards in Lexington, Kentucky, is spending her last summer before college working in retail, where customer traffic is steadier than food service.
