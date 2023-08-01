Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Is the current job market music to the Fed’s ears?
Aug 1, 2023

Is the current job market music to the Fed’s ears?

The song economist Sarah Wolfe uses to describe our current economic moment: Journey's "Wheel in the Sky." Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Is the labor market all rock 'n' roll, or will it soon be rocky? Plus, why "grandternity" leave might be the next big trend in paid leave.

Segments From this episode

The economic anthem of the moment depends on how you read the data

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 1, 2023
Fewer workers are quitting their jobs and employers are hiring less. So are we in for "Wheel in the Sky" or "Bad Moon Rising"?
The song economist Sarah Wolfe uses to describe our current economic moment: Journey's "Wheel in the Sky."
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
In the freight business, it feels like a recession

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 1, 2023
Rates truckers are paid have plummeted by more than half since 2021, accounting for inflation. Meanwhile, costs have only risen.
This week, trucking company Yellow shut down operations. Its downfall is indicative of tough times for freight shipping.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Uber finally makes a profit off ride-sharing

by Matt Levin
Aug 1, 2023
Investors stuck with the company even when it was losing money, because they knew it had wormed its way into our everyday lives.
Uber became a verb before it became profitable.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Was the Bank of England largely to blame for the UK’s inflation?

by Stephen Beard
Aug 1, 2023
A new British pressure group is calling for the UK’s central bank to “lose the power to create unlimited amounts of money out of thin air.”
A new pressure group blames Britain’s central bank and its quantitative easing program for much of the problem in the United Kingdom.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Why "grandternity" leave might become the newest form of parental leave

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Aug 1, 2023
Are you a working grandparent who wants time off to spend with the grandkids? That benefit could be coming to a company near you.
"For employees who are going to be grandparents, whether it's their first grandchild or their 10th grandchild, they get paid time off," said Tara Weiss of The Wall Street Journal.
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Clean energy industry faces economic headwinds

by Daniel Ackerman
Aug 1, 2023
Inflation and rising interest rates are making it harder for some projects to get off the ground.
A ship carries wind turbine components to the Port of New Bedford.
Daniel Ackerman/Marketplace
