Is the current job market music to the Fed’s ears?
Is the labor market all rock 'n' roll, or will it soon be rocky? Plus, why "grandternity" leave might be the next big trend in paid leave.
Segments From this episode
The economic anthem of the moment depends on how you read the data
Fewer workers are quitting their jobs and employers are hiring less. So are we in for "Wheel in the Sky" or "Bad Moon Rising"?
In the freight business, it feels like a recession
Rates truckers are paid have plummeted by more than half since 2021, accounting for inflation. Meanwhile, costs have only risen.
Uber finally makes a profit off ride-sharing
Investors stuck with the company even when it was losing money, because they knew it had wormed its way into our everyday lives.
Was the Bank of England largely to blame for the UK’s inflation?
A new British pressure group is calling for the UK’s central bank to “lose the power to create unlimited amounts of money out of thin air.”
Why "grandternity" leave might become the newest form of parental leave
Are you a working grandparent who wants time off to spend with the grandkids? That benefit could be coming to a company near you.
Clean energy industry faces economic headwinds
Inflation and rising interest rates are making it harder for some projects to get off the ground.
Music from the episode
Days to Come Bonobo, Bajka
Palm Trees Loop Schrauber
Town & Country Bibio
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
Fyodor Dormant Beirut
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer