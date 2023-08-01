Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Why “grandternity” leave might become the newest form of parental leave

Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Aug 1, 2023
"For employees who are going to be grandparents, whether it's their first grandchild or their 10th grandchild, they get paid time off," said Tara Weiss of The Wall Street Journal.

Why “grandternity” leave might become the newest form of parental leave

Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Aug 1, 2023
"For employees who are going to be grandparents, whether it's their first grandchild or their 10th grandchild, they get paid time off," said Tara Weiss of The Wall Street Journal. Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
It’s no secret that workforces are getting older around the world. In the U.S. alone, the participation rate for people age 75 and up is expected to nearly double by 2030, according to the Department of Labor. As the number of senior workers grows, some companies are considering offering benefits aimed at this crowd. Think “grandternity” leave instead of parental leave.

“For employees who are going to be grandparents, whether it’s their first grandchild or their 10th grandchild, they get paid time off,” said Wall Street Journal contributor Tara Weiss. “So they don’t have to take any vacation leave. They don’t have to tap into that.”

According to Weiss, who reported on the trend, benefits like “grandternity” leave haven’t become common … yet. “I have a suspicion that it’s going to be a growing number of companies,” Weiss said in an interview with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal.

“For instance, Mercer, the consulting firm, their Australia and New Zealand outposts offer this,” she said. “And they’re very open to rolling it out in their other outposts. So who knows? This could be coming to a United States office in the next few years.”

To listen to Weiss’ interview with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal, use the media player above.

