Job churn may finally be leveling off
Feb 1, 2023

Job churn may finally be leveling off

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Labor Department data shows that job churn has been on the decline. Plus, Jay Powell hasn't declared victory over inflation yet and ChatGPT complicates the mission of educators.

Segments From this episode

Maybe the eighth time's the charm?

Today, the Federal Open Market Committee concludes its first policy-setting meeting of the year. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal discusses the big takeaways from Federal Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.
As the job market cools, "job churn" is leveling off from historic pandemic highs

by Justin Ho
Feb 1, 2023
The more people switch jobs, the better the odds anybody can find a better one.
The number of job openings increased in December. But the rates at which people quit their jobs – and at which companies hire – have been stagnating over the last few months.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Bed, Bath, Beyond, bankruptcy? A look at the retailer's bid to avoid Chapter 11

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 1, 2023
The troubled retailer has been struggling for a decade now. But is there still hope?
Experts think bankruptcy is likely for BB&B but not necessarily liquidation. Though Seth Basham, a retail analyst at Wedbush Securities, said the company needs to become a unique brand and create value that goes beyond those blue 20% off coupons.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Retail is recovering — and flowering — in smaller cities and the suburbs

by Samantha Fields
Feb 1, 2023
A new report from the JPMorgan Chase Institute finds retail has followed consumers to where many more now work and live.
Consumers are continuing to spend — just closer to home. Above, people walk at an outdoor shopping area in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
The advent of ChatGPT creates demand for software to detect its use

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 1, 2023
Since the chatbot launched, schools have sought tools to inform teachers when students try to pass off AI-generated writing as their own.
Some students are using artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT to do their homework. Now school districts are seeking software to identify AI-generated writing.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images
Extreme couponing is back. But it's on TikTok this time.

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Feb 1, 2023
Clipping coupons may be largely digital now, but the deals are still out there. Kayla Burk is teaching a younger generation how to use them.
Kayla Burk, a full-time extreme couponer, makes TikTok explainer videos on how to get discounts.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
With labor and supply still tight, a Detroit business owner finds an optimistic new normal

by Nicholas Guiang
Feb 1, 2023
Supply chain hangups and labor shortages have frustrated small businesses. But for a custom frame shop in Detroit, optimism is high for 2023.
Eric Vaughn of Eric's I've Been Framed Shop has handled business smoothly, despite being down to just two employees.
Courtesy Vaughn
Music from the episode

Hard Times Paramore
Drifting Maverick Sabre
Reflektor Arcade Fire
Hard to Say Goodbye Washed Out
Tidal Waves The Shacks
State of the Art Gotye

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

