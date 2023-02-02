Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Job churn may finally be leveling off
Labor Department data shows that job churn has been on the decline. Plus, Jay Powell hasn't declared victory over inflation yet and ChatGPT complicates the mission of educators.
Segments From this episode
Maybe the eighth time's the charm?
Today, the Federal Open Market Committee concludes its first policy-setting meeting of the year. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal discusses the big takeaways from Federal Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.
As the job market cools, "job churn" is leveling off from historic pandemic highs
The more people switch jobs, the better the odds anybody can find a better one.
Bed, Bath, Beyond, bankruptcy? A look at the retailer's bid to avoid Chapter 11
The troubled retailer has been struggling for a decade now. But is there still hope?
Retail is recovering — and flowering — in smaller cities and the suburbs
A new report from the JPMorgan Chase Institute finds retail has followed consumers to where many more now work and live.
The advent of ChatGPT creates demand for software to detect its use
Since the chatbot launched, schools have sought tools to inform teachers when students try to pass off AI-generated writing as their own.
Extreme couponing is back. But it's on TikTok this time.
Clipping coupons may be largely digital now, but the deals are still out there. Kayla Burk is teaching a younger generation how to use them.
With labor and supply still tight, a Detroit business owner finds an optimistic new normal
Supply chain hangups and labor shortages have frustrated small businesses. But for a custom frame shop in Detroit, optimism is high for 2023.
