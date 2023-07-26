AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeSkin in the Game

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Interest rates are high, but consumer confidence is up
Jul 26, 2023

Interest rates are high, but consumer confidence is up

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Consumer confidence is turning around, thanks to slowing inflation and a robust job market. Plus, what small-business owners look at to make their economic decisions.

Segments From this episode

A "Frankensteined" Fed press briefer

by Kai Ryssdal

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal unpacks today’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision and looks back at the 12 nearly identical press conferences the Fed has hosted.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Consumer confidence is rebounding. Here's why.

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 26, 2023
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index is up 40% over last year, aided by moderating inflation and job market strength.
"We know from history that as long as folks are working, they feel more comfortable about spending,” said Quincy Krosby of LPL Financial.
David Becker/Getty Images for Nordstrom Rack
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

High interest rates are risky business

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 26, 2023
Higher interest rates hit businesses in multiple ways. The longer rates remain elevated, the harder it gets.
Corporate borrowers' interest payments have jumped, says Nick Kraemer at S&P Global Ratings.
Peter Dazeley/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

High rates of injury in women's soccer may be due to lack of funding

by Henry Epp
Jul 26, 2023
Knee injuries and concussions are more likely in the women's game. That may be because its equipment and training regimens are designed for men.
One reason female players are more likely to tear their ACLs is that women's soccer is under-resourced, and strength programs that can decrease the likelihood of injury aren't frequently implemented.
Katharine Lotze/Getty Images for Angel City FC
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Could electric planes tempt Americans to fly short distances instead of driving?

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 26, 2023
Aviation company Surf Air Mobility is developing an electric engine to power planes during short jaunts. But the market is still untested.
Eviation's "Alice", the world's first all-electric commuter airplane, flew its first test flight last September. Companies are eyeing electric planes to serve passengers taking short flights.
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The Federal Reserve relies on economic indicators when making decisions. So do small businesses.

by Justin Ho
Jul 26, 2023
National data, local indicators and informal measures of the economy all play a role.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Work It Missy Elliott
Lambeau Freestyle
Tidal Wave Butcher Brown
Khudi Bi Aasman Khruangbin
Drugs It's Butter
Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop) Erykah Badu, Common
Levitating Dua Lipa

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:38 PM PDT
27:43
2:39 PM PDT
11:51
1:53 PM PDT
1:50
8:29 AM PDT
8:38
2:59 AM PDT
14:04
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Barbie, T-Swift and the Fed?
Make Me Smart
Barbie, T-Swift and the Fed?
How to prepare for the care economy
How to prepare for the care economy
Federal Reserve raises key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point, to highest level since 2001
Federal Reserve raises key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point, to highest level since 2001
60,000 women in Afghanistan lose their jobs
Marketplace Morning Report
60,000 women in Afghanistan lose their jobs