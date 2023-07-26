Interest rates are high, but consumer confidence is up
Consumer confidence is turning around, thanks to slowing inflation and a robust job market. Plus, what small-business owners look at to make their economic decisions.
Segments From this episode
A "Frankensteined" Fed press briefer
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal unpacks today’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision and looks back at the 12 nearly identical press conferences the Fed has hosted.
Consumer confidence is rebounding. Here's why.
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index is up 40% over last year, aided by moderating inflation and job market strength.
High interest rates are risky business
Higher interest rates hit businesses in multiple ways. The longer rates remain elevated, the harder it gets.
High rates of injury in women's soccer may be due to lack of funding
Knee injuries and concussions are more likely in the women's game. That may be because its equipment and training regimens are designed for men.
Could electric planes tempt Americans to fly short distances instead of driving?
Aviation company Surf Air Mobility is developing an electric engine to power planes during short jaunts. But the market is still untested.
The Federal Reserve relies on economic indicators when making decisions. So do small businesses.
National data, local indicators and informal measures of the economy all play a role.
