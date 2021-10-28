Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

In this Great Resignation, good jobs are getting more competitive
Oct 28, 2021

In this Great Resignation, good jobs are getting more competitive

Also on the show: Why falling business inventory is a good sign and looking at Airbus' goal for hydrogen-powered passenger planes.

Segments From this episode

Business inventories didn't decline as sharply in September. That's good news.

by Justin Ho
Oct 28, 2021
It means businesses know that consumers want to buy and are working to meet that demand.
A person walks in a partially stocked Ikea on Oct. 15. Consumer demand is high, meaning products often fly off retailers' shelves.
Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images
When finding cat toys is like a game of cat-and-mouse

Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, North Carolina gives a look at consumer spending but from the other side of the register.
How close are hydrogen planes, really?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 28, 2021
Airbus hopes to fly the first zero-emission, hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft by 2035. Other low-carbon fuels may be closer to widespread adoption.
Boeing's hydrogen-powered plane from 2008. What the industry calls sustainable aviation fuels may be a faster route to curbing emissions.
Philippe Desmazes/AFP via Getty Images
All those people quitting jobs, where are they going?

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 28, 2021
Many flee stressful and unpredictable jobs and seek admin, communications and tech jobs — especially jobs that can be done remotely.
As people continue to leave demanding industries, competition is fierce for comfortable, work-from-home jobs.
Gianrigo Marletta/AFP via Getty Images
Customers have the money, but products on the shelves remain an issue

Supply chain issues have also hit the Fish Hawk in Atlanta, Georgia. Owner Gary Merriman clues us in as to what that looks like at his fly-fishing store.
A Warmer World

What will the clean energy transition look like?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Oct 28, 2021
The road to a clean, affordable and reliable power grid won’t be straightforward.
"If you look at where wind and solar need to be placed in this country, it's mainly in the Midwest, and your demand centers are on the coasts," said Gary Kruse, managing director of research at Arbo.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
A Warmer World

The changing climate is driving up home insurance claims, and rates

by Samantha Fields
Oct 28, 2021
More extreme weather means more damage to homes and property — a challenge for insurers, as well as owners.
A car sits on a flooded garage in Mamaroneck, New York, following Hurricane Ida in September.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
