In this Great Resignation, good jobs are getting more competitive
Also on the show: Why falling business inventory is a good sign and looking at Airbus' goal for hydrogen-powered passenger planes.
Segments From this episode
Business inventories didn't decline as sharply in September. That's good news.
It means businesses know that consumers want to buy and are working to meet that demand.
When finding cat toys is like a game of cat-and-mouse
Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, North Carolina gives a look at consumer spending but from the other side of the register.
How close are hydrogen planes, really?
Airbus hopes to fly the first zero-emission, hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft by 2035. Other low-carbon fuels may be closer to widespread adoption.
All those people quitting jobs, where are they going?
Many flee stressful and unpredictable jobs and seek admin, communications and tech jobs — especially jobs that can be done remotely.
Customers have the money, but products on the shelves remain an issue
Supply chain issues have also hit the Fish Hawk in Atlanta, Georgia. Owner Gary Merriman clues us in as to what that looks like at his fly-fishing store.
What will the clean energy transition look like?
The road to a clean, affordable and reliable power grid won’t be straightforward.
The changing climate is driving up home insurance claims, and rates
More extreme weather means more damage to homes and property — a challenge for insurers, as well as owners.
Music from the episode
Dirty Sneakers - Instrumental Substantial
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Pyramid Blue Richard Houghten
Low Season Poolside
Goodbye, Goodbye Tegan and Sara
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer