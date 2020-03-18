Featured Now COVID-19Econ Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️United States of Work

How work has changed under COVID-19
Mar 18, 2020

How work has changed under COVID-19

Today, we're looking at the layoffs, the workers adjusting to being home all day and the folks who still have to go out and risk spreading the virus, sometimes for minimum wage.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

When home becomes office, daycare and school all at once

by Meghan McCarty Carino Mar 18, 2020
Kids, spouses and roommates are adding stress to unconventional work arrangements.
Designating time for each parent to work or watch the kids could help while working from home.
Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Some must go to work, as others work remotely to avoid COVID-19 exposure

by Jasmine Garsd Mar 18, 2020
Firefighters, health workers, paramedics, sanitation workers and others still need to go out to do their jobs.
Essential jobs, like sanitation services and firefighters, can't be done from home.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

More and more people are being laid off. How far might unemployment go?

by Marielle Segarra Mar 18, 2020
As unemployment climbs, it gets harder for the economy to come back.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
COVID-19

Stimulus without debt?

by Sabri Ben-Achour Mar 18, 2020
If policymakers are too preoccupied with debt to provide the country the stimulus it needs, some economists say: Do it without debt.
Can the government just print more money to stimulate the economy?
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
United States of Work

The community college administrator dealing with COVID-19 disruption at work and at home

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst Mar 18, 2020
The disruption of education over the past few weeks affects every member of Derrick Lindstrom's family.
Caroline Yang
COVID-19

West Texas oil patch girds for bust as crude price craters toward $20 a barrel

by Scott Tong Mar 18, 2020
The Permian Basin region, anchored by the towns of Midland and Odessa, has survived past shakeouts, but some think this could resemble the crash of the 1980s.
A crude oil pipeline in Texas.
Joe Raedle/Newsmakers
Music from the episode

Closer The Chainsmokers, Halsey
Som transparents El Petit De Cal Eril
Bonita Applebum A Tribe Called Quest
Preservation - Instrumental Wu-Tang Clan

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer