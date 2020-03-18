More and more people are being laid off. How far might unemployment go?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
More and more people are being laid off. How far might unemployment go?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
We’re starting to hear about people getting laid off from jobs at movie theaters, restaurants, bars, stores and other businesses as people stay home because of the threat of COVID-19.
We’ll get a glimpse of where things may be headed Thursday when the weekly unemployment claims data is next reported.
Up until three days ago, Dennis Mendoza worked in sales at a small family-owned store in Florida, Tampa Bay Ponds and Rocks. Business was good until people stopped coming because of COVID-19.
“Business had gotten so slow and I was the last one hired, so the first one let go,” Mendoza said.
He just filed for unemployment but doesn’t currently get any government assistance and he and his fiancée don’t have a financial cushion.
“I mean, I have, like, $100 in my bank account, and that’s about it,” Mendoza said. “I’ve been trying to apply for new jobs, but nobody’s hiring right now with everything going on.”
We don’t know exactly how high unemployment might go in this situation. During the Great Recession, it hit 10%.
Erica Groshen, a labor economist at Cornell, explained what that means: “At 10% unemployment, everybody knows somebody who has lost a job or who has finished school recently and is not able to find a job,” Groshen said.
At that level of unemployment, it takes longer for the economy to bounce back.
“Because there are going to be people out of work, they’re going to have depressed incomes and they’re going to be much more frugal with whatever spending they’re able to do,” said Seth Carpenter, chief U.S. economist at UBS.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.