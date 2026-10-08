How a Meta AI prompt changed one mom’s approach to online privacy

It started when Kalie Robins posted an Instagram video with her kid. Meta's built in AI chatbot, Muse, started prompting her to ask questions about her daughters and personal life, which sent her down a social-media-privacy rabbit hole.

Robins took to her feed — at the time, with only a few hundred followers — to share her experience. “It starts pulling completely separate information for each of my kids: their names, birth information, pictures and videos of them. And then it says, ‘pinpointing Kalie Robbins' location,’” she said in her now viral video.

Meta responded to the incident saying it “missed the mark” and has fixed the issue that prompted those questions.

But Robins says she's now been catapulted into the AI privacy discourse. And it's pretty uncomfortable.

More on this

Mother Horrified When Meta’s AI Scours Instagram and Facebook for Invasive Information About Her Young Daughters — from Futurism

Meta’s Muse AI Agent Is Building a Dossier On You — from Time