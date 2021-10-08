How “Squid Game” took over fall TV
Also on today's program: the Weekly Wrap, shipping consternation for importers and a preview of Marketplace's newest show, "How We Survive."
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez chat with Kai Ryssdal about the September jobs report, the debt ceiling and more of this week’s economic news.
Hourly wages rose for the sixth month in a row
The September wage numbers from the Labor Department are good news in particular for workers at restaurants, hotels and retail.
Pay or delay: Importers caught in shipping backup face limited options
“There’s nothing I can do,” said India Hynes, CEO of appliance importer Vinotemp.
How "Squid Game," a Korean drama from Netflix, became a global hit
American audiences have become increasingly interested in foreign films and shows.
An excerpt from "How We Survive"
To get off fossil fuels, you need a lot of batteries. To get a lot of batteries, you need to mine a lot of lithium. Welcome to Thacker Pass, Nevada, where a proposed lithium mine has sparked protests, in Marketplace's newest podcast "How We Survive."
Music from the episode
Bonita Applebum A Tribe Called Quest
Confessions Sudan Archives
So Good Pete Rock, The Soul Brothers
Elephant Tame Impala
Eye Of The Storm Ensemble Entendu
Heartbreaker Crazy P
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer