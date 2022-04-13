How high will interest rates go?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Some economists say interest rates of 4% or 5% could be in the cards for the Federal Reserve. Plus: The state of the economy, as told by JPMorgan's earnings report.
Segments From this episode
Just how high will interest rates go?
We don't know. But the Taylor principle says rates should increase at least to the level of annual inflation to control rising prices.
What JPMorgan Chase's earnings report can tell us about the state of the economy
For the most part, the news is pretty good.
Russian sanctions result in a shortage of prized vacuum-tube guitar amps
Few factories make the tubes, valued for the sound quality they bring to amplifiers. A run on the market is driving up prices.
Music from the episode
Slipped Disc Luke Vibert
Still Think Chrome Sparks
Lost Frank Ocean
Kamikaze MØ
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer