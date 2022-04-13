Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How high will interest rates go?
Apr 13, 2022

How high will interest rates go?

Some economists say interest rates of 4% or 5% could be in the cards for the Federal Reserve. Plus: The state of the economy, as told by JPMorgan's earnings report.

Just how high will interest rates go?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 13, 2022
We don't know. But the Taylor principle says rates should increase at least to the level of annual inflation to control rising prices.
Among the Federal Reserve's biggest challenges is quelling consumer expectations of high inflation.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
What JPMorgan Chase's earnings report can tell us about the state of the economy

by Matt Levin
Apr 13, 2022
For the most part, the news is pretty good.
JPMorgan's financial results offer clues to where the economy is headed, analysts say. The giant bank generated $8 billion in profit in the most recent quarter.
Stan Honda/ AFP via Getty Images
Russian sanctions result in a shortage of prized vacuum-tube guitar amps

by Paige Pfleger
Apr 13, 2022
Few factories make the tubes, valued for the sound quality they bring to amplifiers. A run on the market is driving up prices.
Todd Sharp holds a vacuum tube — what he says is key to high-quality sound from an amp.
Paige Pfleger/WPLN News
Music from the episode

Slipped Disc Luke Vibert
Still Think Chrome Sparks
Life in the Fast Lane - 2013 Remaster Eagles
Lost Frank Ocean
Kamikaze

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

