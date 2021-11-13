Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

How employer vaccine mandates are playing out in a tribal border town
Nov 12, 2021

Plus: The Weekly Wrap, small retailer optimism in Los Angeles and what's behind the wave of corporate breakups.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

To help break down this week's economic news, Kai Ryssdal is joined by ADP’s Nela Richardson and the New York Times’ Ana Swanson to chat inflation, supply chain consternation, the JOLTS reports and more.
Why are people so glum about the economy?

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 12, 2021
Wages are up and unemployment is down. So why has consumer sentiment plunged to levels not seen in a decade?
The pandemic and inflation are weighing on consumers' moods, counteracting the abundance of jobs and the rise in incomes.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Why are big corporations splitting up?

by Amanda Peacher
Nov 12, 2021
GE, Johnson & Johnson and Toshiba plan to divide their operations, saying the units will be more flexible, responsive and targeted.
Toshiba joined this week's parade of corporate breakups, which include Johnson & Johnson and General Electric.
Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images
Dispatches from small retailers

As we get the job and labor turnover numbers for September, two small business owners share their hiring experiences of late.
COVID-19

How employer vaccine mandates are playing out in one tribal economy

by Savannah Maher
Nov 12, 2021
During the pandemic, many tribal governments’ strict public health orders have clashed with the more relaxed approach of nearby communities.
A woman shows her arm after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, with the words "For the ♡ of Native People" drawn on. While Indigenous Americans are vaccinated at high rates, that's often not the case for communities surrounding reservations.
Karen Ducey via Getty Images
Small LA retailers optimistic ahead of the year's biggest shopping season

by Caroline Champlin
Nov 12, 2021
Yes, there are shortages, and prices are up. But in these Los Angeles gift stores, shoppers are already shopping.
Shirts and hats are shown in a small retailer in Los Angeles before the 2020 holiday shopping season.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

You've Been Spiked Chris Joss
Coco Mango (FloFilz Remix) MF DOOM, FloFilz
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Skipping Rocks Oddisee
Stay Home American Football
Tower Seven Thievery Corporation
Finally Moving Pretty Lights

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

