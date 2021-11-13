How employer vaccine mandates are playing out in a tribal border town
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
To help break down this week's economic news, Kai Ryssdal is joined by ADP’s Nela Richardson and the New York Times’ Ana Swanson to chat inflation, supply chain consternation, the JOLTS reports and more.
Why are people so glum about the economy?
Wages are up and unemployment is down. So why has consumer sentiment plunged to levels not seen in a decade?
Why are big corporations splitting up?
GE, Johnson & Johnson and Toshiba plan to divide their operations, saying the units will be more flexible, responsive and targeted.
Dispatches from small retailers
As we get the job and labor turnover numbers for September, two small business owners share their hiring experiences of late.
How employer vaccine mandates are playing out in one tribal economy
During the pandemic, many tribal governments’ strict public health orders have clashed with the more relaxed approach of nearby communities.
Small LA retailers optimistic ahead of the year's biggest shopping season
Yes, there are shortages, and prices are up. But in these Los Angeles gift stores, shoppers are already shopping.
