How does a whole country go carbon neutral?
Sep 25, 2020

Plus: California's gas ban, piped-in crowd noise in sports and the history of voter suppression in the United States.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: Wall Street does not like uncertainty

"Marketplace" host Molly Wood talks with Kate Davidson at the Wall Street Journal and Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times about the relationship between election uncertainty and the economic uncertainty, the latest house stimulus package and more for the weekly wrap.
China makes audacious promise of aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060

by Jennifer Pak
Sep 25, 2020
How will the world's most populous country and its worst polluter get there?
Employees work on a floating solar power plant in Huainan, a former coal-mining region, in China's eastern Anhui province in 2017.
AFP via Getty Images
California hits the brakes on gas-powered cars

by Jasmine Garsd
Sep 25, 2020
Insiders say the ban just accelerates the inevitable.
Even with the ban on new sales of gas-powered cars, it will take awhile to get them off the road.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Fake crowds are becoming ubiquitous and a bit more realistic

by Andy Uhler
Sep 25, 2020
Faux fan sounds can cue viewers to pay attention when they're not completely focused on the game.
Cardboard cutouts of fans at a Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants game in July.
Harry How/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Headlines (feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny) DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher
Scenic Drive Poolside
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Tape Machine STRFKR
The Game (Remix) Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Junglepussy
Down Jay Sean, Lil Wayne

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
