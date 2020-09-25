Sep 25, 2020
How does a whole country go carbon neutral?
Plus: California's gas ban, piped-in crowd noise in sports and the history of voter suppression in the United States.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: Wall Street does not like uncertainty
"Marketplace" host Molly Wood talks with Kate Davidson at the Wall Street Journal and Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times about the relationship between election uncertainty and the economic uncertainty, the latest house stimulus package and more for the weekly wrap.
China makes audacious promise of aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060
How will the world's most populous country and its worst polluter get there?
California hits the brakes on gas-powered cars
Insiders say the ban just accelerates the inevitable.
Fake crowds are becoming ubiquitous and a bit more realistic
Faux fan sounds can cue viewers to pay attention when they're not completely focused on the game.
