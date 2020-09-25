Fake crowds are becoming ubiquitous and a bit more realistic

It started with European soccer matches. Then, Korean baseball. Now it’s part of all the sports on TV in the U.S. We’re talking about fake crowd noise for games that have no crowds.

And it sounded weird at first, right?

“It’s silly. They’re not fooling anybody. Everyone watching knows there’s no fans there,” said Boston sports fan Josef Blumenfeld, who still hasn’t gotten used to it.

At the same time, it would have been weird if there had been only silence in the broadcast of a recent Dallas Cowboys game. Dallas was down 15 points with five minutes left, got a touchdown, then another, then recovered an onside kick and nailed a field goal to win by one. Instead, the fake crowd went wild.

“Once they started using it, I didn’t really notice it kind of goes on in the background,” said Daniel Packer, a Yankees fan who lives in Los Angeles. “I’ve kind of learned to enjoy it a lot.”

For Packer, the faux fans cue him to pay attention when he’s not completely focused on the game.

John Ourand, media editor at the Sports Business Journal, said broadcasters are trying to make fake crowds as real as possible in order to hold your attention. The NFL, for instance, went through its archives and gathered four years of sound from every stadium.

“So the crowd noise that you hear for a Giants game is authentically a Giants crowd,” Ourand said. “The crowd noise that you hear for the Seattle Seahawks game, that’s an authentically Seahawks crowd.”

So when Russell Wilson scrambles for a first down, there’s a Seattle crowd reaction for that.

“They can have a moderate reaction, they can press a button for that,” said Stephen McDaniel, professor of sports and entertainment marketing at the University of Maryland. “They can even press a button for boos.”

Some Philadelphia Eagles fans know that all too well. Broadcasters piped in some hearty boos during the game after quarterback Carson Wentz threw another interception last week.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What does the unemployment picture look like? It depends on where you live. The national unemployment rate has fallen from nearly 15% in April down to 8.4% percent last month. That number, however, masks some big differences in how states are recovering from the huge job losses resulting from the pandemic. Nevada, Hawaii, California and New York have unemployment rates ranging from 11% to more than 13%. Unemployment rates in Idaho, Nebraska, South Dakota and Vermont have now fallen below 5%. Will it work to fine people who refuse to wear a mask? Travelers in the New York City transit system are subject to $50 fines for not wearing masks. It’s one of many jurisdictions imposing financial penalties: It’s $220 in Singapore, $130 in the United Kingdom and a whopping $400 in Glendale, California. And losses loom larger than gains, behavioral scientists say. So that principle suggests that for policymakers trying to nudge people’s public behavior, it may be better to take away than to give. How are restaurants recovering? Nearly 100,000 restaurants are closed either permanently or for the long term — nearly 1 in 6, according to a new survey by the National Restaurant Association. Almost 4.5 million jobs still haven’t come back. Some restaurants have been able to get by on innovation, focusing on delivery, selling meal or cocktail kits, dining outside — though that option that will disappear in northern states as temperatures fall. But however you slice it, one analyst said, the United States will end the year with fewer restaurants than it began with. And it’s the larger chains that are more likely to survive. Read More Collapse