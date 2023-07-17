How China does the numbers
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Later, a check-in on the electric vehicle market as Ford slashes $10,000 off the price of an F-150 Lightning.
Segments From this episode
Inflation remains high in most of world as it cools in the U.S.
The U.S. is finally seeing inflation cool down, but other countries, especially in Europe, are still seeing prices spike.
The rise of the regional Fed speech
As the prominence of regional Federal Reserve Bank Presidents has increased over the years, so has the allure of their speeches.
Hotels and restaurants have had trouble hiring, so they innovated
That’s meant automating some tasks once done by humans and thinking carefully about the humans they do hire.
EV prices are falling, but remain out of reach for many potential buyers
The industry may need to cut costs to bring down stickier prices.
Reddit, Twitter and the [price] war on third-party developers
In a bid for new revenue streams, social media platforms risk alienating API makers, who are an integral part of the digital ecosystem.
Music from the episode
Drive Incubus
Simple Step Vulfpeck, Vulf, Antwaun Stanley
Horizon - Poolside Remix Poolside, Tycho
Mystik Tash Sultana
Natural Green Blazo
Feel Good (feat. Khruangbin) Maribou State, Khruangbin
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer