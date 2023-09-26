Government ShutdownSettling the BillI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Housing market role play
Sep 26, 2023

Between all-time-high home prices and climbing mortgage rates, what's it like to buy a home right now? Two reporters and some experts hash it out. Plus, debt poetry and the cost of slowing climate change.

Segments From this episode

The housing market is a tale of two people: The buyer and the seller

by Kristin Schwab and Matt Levin
Sep 26, 2023
Both the buyer and the seller have unrealistic expectations right now, while prices and mortgage rates are high.
"Sellers don’t want to take anything less than the peak," Daryl Fairweather of Redfin says. "Buyers are hoping it’s 2008,” says Michael Orbino of Compass.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Consumers really care about the cost of gas

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal looks at why gas prices so often impact how consumers feel about the economy.

Twenty years on, pumpkin spice still has a hold on autumn (and America)

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Sep 26, 2023
"It's just sort of become part of the fabric of our lives. It's now vanilla and chocolate and peppermint... and pumpkin spice," says food writer Emily Heil.
Unlike short-lived food fads, pumpkin spice has hung on for 20 years.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Clean energy investment may have bought a chance to avoid climate catastrophe

by Henry Epp
Sep 26, 2023
But the world must rapidly expand spending on renewables, and cut spending on fossil fuels, to make it happen.
The world will need to dramatically boost its investment in renewable energy to stave off irreversible effects of warming, according to the International Energy Agency.
Thierry Monasse/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Teenage Birdsong Four Tet
Wonton Medeski, Martin & Wood
Autumn Sweater Yo La Tengo
JESUS PAZ SOBRENATURAL - Remiz ANGEL DIA BIBLICO
Occasiobal Magic Yppah
Rare Form Millionyoung

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

