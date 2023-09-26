Housing market role play
Between all-time-high home prices and climbing mortgage rates, what's it like to buy a home right now? Two reporters and some experts hash it out. Plus, debt poetry and the cost of slowing climate change.
Segments From this episode
The housing market is a tale of two people: The buyer and the seller
Both the buyer and the seller have unrealistic expectations right now, while prices and mortgage rates are high.
Consumers really care about the cost of gas
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal looks at why gas prices so often impact how consumers feel about the economy.
Twenty years on, pumpkin spice still has a hold on autumn (and America)
"It's just sort of become part of the fabric of our lives. It's now vanilla and chocolate and peppermint... and pumpkin spice," says food writer Emily Heil.
Clean energy investment may have bought a chance to avoid climate catastrophe
But the world must rapidly expand spending on renewables, and cut spending on fossil fuels, to make it happen.
Music from the episode
The team
