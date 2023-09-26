The title of Lillian-Yvonne Betram’s latest book of poetry came when they were thinking about what it was like to have money — and at the same time, not have it.

Lillian-Yvonne Bertram (Adrianne Mathiowetz)

“Myself and all of my friends and people I know, we all have full-time jobs and we’re working, but no matter the money that we make, no matter the jobs that we have, we don’t ever make more than we owe,” Bertram said. “And so I was almost joking with myself. I was like, ‘Lillian-Yvonne, you don’t have money, you have negative money.'”

In “Negative Money,” Bertram explores themes of race, gender, indebtedness, and how all of that intersects with capitalism. Bertram, an associate professor of English at the University of Maryland-College Park and director of the Master of Fine Art creative writing program there, said these ideas are from firsthand experience.

“They’re themes that I live,” Bertram said in an interview with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal. “What I earn or don’t earn has to do with how others see and value me, right, choosing how to value people based on things like race and gender.“

The following is an excerpt of Bertram’s titular poem.

Negative Money So delirious from drought my town went singing to seeds. Those who stayed could barely make a Sunday choir. Not enough juice in the county to plump up the memory of water, or a single itinerant tomato. I made the same poisoned meal. Days like two midnights in a jar and it takes twice as much money to live the way a cactus lives on air. My men took to cards & drink as punishment for stricken soil. The dust blew so bad and like anyone I made a list of names I wouldn’t mind dressing in a child of my own. We paid a charlatan to shoot rain out of clouds but the dynamite tied to kites proved more useless than mud. Like any good charlatan, he never returned. Enough pale misery. Now we are poor in every corner of the word. Not a pot to piss in, or skin of a fig to suck on.

Excerpted from “Negative Money,” copyright © 2023 by Lillian-Yvonne Bertram. Reprinted by permission of Soft Skull Press.