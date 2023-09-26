Government ShutdownSettling the BillI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Power Marketplace’s public service journalism 💙 Give Now
Shelf Life

Poet Lillian-Yvonne Bertram explores money as “a state of lack”

Lillian-Yvonne Bertram Sep 26, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Lillian-Yvonne Bertram's "Negative Money," a book of poems, tackles themes including race, gender and debt. Courtesy Lillian-Yvonne Bertram
Shelf Life

Poet Lillian-Yvonne Bertram explores money as “a state of lack”

Lillian-Yvonne Bertram Sep 26, 2023
Heard on:
Lillian-Yvonne Bertram's "Negative Money," a book of poems, tackles themes including race, gender and debt. Courtesy Lillian-Yvonne Bertram
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

The title of Lillian-Yvonne Betram’s latest book of poetry came when they were thinking about what it was like to have money — and at the same time, not have it.

Lillian-Yvonne Bertram (Adrianne Mathiowetz)

“Myself and all of my friends and people I know, we all have full-time jobs and we’re working, but no matter the money that we make, no matter the jobs that we have, we don’t ever make more than we owe,” Bertram said. “And so I was almost joking with myself. I was like, ‘Lillian-Yvonne, you don’t have money, you have negative money.'”

In “Negative Money,” Bertram explores themes of race, gender, indebtedness, and how all of that intersects with capitalism. Bertram, an associate professor of English at the University of Maryland-College Park and director of the Master of Fine Art creative writing program there, said these ideas are from firsthand experience.

“They’re themes that I live,” Bertram said in an interview with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal. “What I earn or don’t earn has to do with how others see and value me, right, choosing how to value people based on things like race and gender.

The following is an excerpt of Bertram’s titular poem. 

Negative Money

So delirious from drought
     my town went singing
           to seeds. Those who stayed
     could barely
make a Sunday choir.
      Not enough juice
            in the county to plump up
      the memory of water,
or a single itinerant tomato.
      I made the same poisoned meal.
           Days like two midnights in a jar
      and it takes twice as much money
to live the way a cactus
      lives on air. My men took
            to cards & drink as punishment
      for stricken soil. The dust blew
so bad and like anyone
       I made a list of names I wouldn’t mind
              dressing in a child of my own.
       We paid a charlatan to shoot rain
out of clouds but the dynamite
        tied to kites proved more useless
              than mud. Like any good charlatan,
        he never returned. Enough pale misery.
Now we are poor in every corner
        of the word. Not a pot
to piss in, or skin of a fig to suck on.

Excerpted from “Negative Money,” copyright © 2023 by Lillian-Yvonne Bertram. Reprinted by permission of Soft Skull Press.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Shelf Life
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:02 PM PDT
27:06
2:08 PM PDT
1:05
7:04 AM PDT
6:48
3:11 AM PDT
12:44
3:00 AM PDT
28:31
Sep 25, 2023
17:31
Sep 20, 2023
20:12
In some cities, domestic workers are entitled to contracts. Many never get one.
In some cities, domestic workers are entitled to contracts. Many never get one.
Senate to consider giving cannabis businesses access to banking
Senate to consider giving cannabis businesses access to banking
Is there a better way to describe what we call a "government shutdown"?
Is there a better way to describe what we call a "government shutdown"?
UAW strike strategy sets companies against each other
UAW strike strategy sets companies against each other