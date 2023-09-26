Food trends catch our attention here at Marketplace now and then, such as the orange yolk craze or the recent obsession with cottage cheese. Some food trends do not stay in the realm of fad though; take, for instance, the pumpkin spice latte — popularly known as the PSL.

This year marks 20 years since the PSL’s Starbucks debut and, in that time, the drink has cemented itself as a staple of American culture. Reportedly, Starbucks sells more than 20 million every year.

Emily Heil is a food writer for the Washington Post where she has chronicled the history and the rise of the pumpkin spice latte. She joined Marketplace’s Kai Ryssdal to talk about the PSL’s autumnal significance and its incredible staying power.

