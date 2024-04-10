Democracy in the DesertBaltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Hear that? That’s the sound of millions of Americans dusting off their ACs.
Apr 10, 2024

Hear that? That’s the sound of millions of Americans dusting off their ACs.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Even though the price of electricity may fall this summer, demand for it will likely rise. Plus, does the newest CPI report change things for the Fed?

Segments From this episode

The bumpy path to 2% was expected

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal covers the latest consumer price index and looks at what it means for the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Bonds are talking to us after inflation gauge comes in above forecasts

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 10, 2024
What are they saying?
Ten-year bond yields theoretically signal the levels of interest rates years into the future.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Electricity bills could hit your pocketbook even more this summer

by Henry Epp
Apr 10, 2024
The Energy Information Association expects electricity demand to rise by 4% this summer, anticipating that it’ll be even hotter than last year.
The EIA expects electricity demand to rise by 4% this summer, anticipating that it’ll be even hotter than last year. Many people will likely be running their ACs more to cope with the heat.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Just beyond Baltimore bridge wreckage, one cargo facility is bustling

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 10, 2024
Tradepoint Atlantic, southeast of the collapsed Francis Scott Key bridge, is the only terminal accepting cargo ships. And it's expanding.
Ed Johnson works in security at Tradepoint Atlantic at the port. Behind him is the Donington, a cargo ship that was redirected to TA's facility.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The pros and cons of slow season

by Sean McHenry

Colina Bruce, owner of Noir Lux Candle Bar in Seattle, describes how business is going right now.

Listen Now
Share Now on:
Shelf Life

In "My Black Country," Alice Randall returns color to the heroes, and she-roes, of her songs

by Alice Randall
Apr 10, 2024
In her book, the country songwriter looks back on her career and the Black artists that shaped the genre, from DeFord Bailey to Beyoncé.
Courtesy Keren Treviño
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Fancy Kossi Gardner
Will The Circle Be Unbroken? Mississippi John Hurt
Pan-American Blues Deford Bailey
Polly Ann's Hammer Our Native Daughters, Amythyst Kish, Rhiannon Giddens
Kaw-Liga Kossi Gardner

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:11 PM PDT
26:25
3:23 PM PDT
15:56
2:21 PM PDT
1:05
7:36 AM PDT
9:32
4:33 AM PDT
4:30
Apr 9, 2024
34:03
Apr 4, 2024
34:30
Why are media mergers so tough to pull off?
Why are media mergers so tough to pull off?
$6.6 billion TSMC deal in Arizona the latest in the CHIPS Act's rollout
$6.6 billion TSMC deal in Arizona the latest in the CHIPS Act's rollout
How landlords and tenants are reacting to a changing rental market
How landlords and tenants are reacting to a changing rental market
In Indian Country, federal budget dysfunction takes a toll
In Indian Country, federal budget dysfunction takes a toll