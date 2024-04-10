Hear that? That’s the sound of millions of Americans dusting off their ACs.
Even though the price of electricity may fall this summer, demand for it will likely rise. Plus, does the newest CPI report change things for the Fed?
Segments From this episode
The bumpy path to 2% was expected
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal covers the latest consumer price index and looks at what it means for the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation.
Bonds are talking to us after inflation gauge comes in above forecasts
What are they saying?
Electricity bills could hit your pocketbook even more this summer
The Energy Information Association expects electricity demand to rise by 4% this summer, anticipating that it’ll be even hotter than last year.
Just beyond Baltimore bridge wreckage, one cargo facility is bustling
Tradepoint Atlantic, southeast of the collapsed Francis Scott Key bridge, is the only terminal accepting cargo ships. And it's expanding.
The pros and cons of slow season
Colina Bruce, owner of Noir Lux Candle Bar in Seattle, describes how business is going right now.
In "My Black Country," Alice Randall returns color to the heroes, and she-roes, of her songs
In her book, the country songwriter looks back on her career and the Black artists that shaped the genre, from DeFord Bailey to Beyoncé.
Music from the episode
Fancy Kossi Gardner
Will The Circle Be Unbroken? Mississippi John Hurt
Pan-American Blues Deford Bailey
Polly Ann's Hammer Our Native Daughters, Amythyst Kish, Rhiannon Giddens
Kaw-Liga Kossi Gardner
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer