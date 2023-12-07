Higher ed got its credit report card, and it’s not straight A’s
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Higher borrowing costs will hit some colleges harder than others. Plus, what happens when the cost of hauling water skyrockets.
Segments From this episode
The story behind layoffs at one small business
Small businesses have been riding a demand rollercoaster since the start of the pandemic. Here's how one music store in Seattle is coping as the rollercoaster heads downward for now.
AI already has a big role in Hollywood
It's been used for some time in applications designed to support, not replace, the work of human actors, writers and directors.
Colleges and universities may find borrowing harder to do and more expensive
Their customer base is shrinking and there's no appetite for raising prices, aka tuition.
Four employees, two stores, one holiday season
Annie Lang Hartman, owner of Wild Lettie in Leland, Michigan talks holiday staffing.
Music from the episode
Four Tet Teenage Birdsong
Hands of Time Kraak & Smaak
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu the Beats
Wonton Medeski, Martin & Wood
City Music Kevin Morby
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer