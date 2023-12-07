Financially InclinedMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Higher ed got its credit report card, and it’s not straight A’s
Dec 7, 2023

Higher ed got its credit report card, and it's not straight A's

David Madison/Getty Images
Higher borrowing costs will hit some colleges harder than others. Plus, what happens when the cost of hauling water skyrockets.

Segments From this episode

The story behind layoffs at one small business

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 7, 2023
Small businesses have been riding a demand rollercoaster since the start of the pandemic. Here's how one music store in Seattle is coping as the rollercoaster heads downward for now.
Patchwerks is a music store specializing in synthesizers and electronic instruments in Seattle.
Getty Images
AI already has a big role in Hollywood

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 7, 2023
It's been used for some time in applications designed to support, not replace, the work of human actors, writers and directors.
Using artificial intelligence to cut the cost of visual effects will help filmmakers' budgets, said Nikola Todorovic of Wonder Dynamics.
Getty Images
Colleges and universities may find borrowing harder to do and more expensive

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 7, 2023
Their customer base is shrinking and there's no appetite for raising prices, aka tuition.
Some schools are already cutting costs by eliminating whole academic departments and laying off faculty, says Catharine Hill with education non-profit Ithaka S&R.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Four employees, two stores, one holiday season

by Sarah Leeson

Annie Lang Hartman, owner of Wild Lettie in Leland, Michigan talks holiday staffing.

Music from the episode

Four Tet Teenage Birdsong
Hands of Time Kraak & Smaak
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu the Beats
Wonton Medeski, Martin & Wood
City Music Kevin Morby

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

