“Hard to say” where interest rates will settle, Fed chair says
Mar 29, 2024

"Hard to say" where interest rates will settle, Fed chair says

Courtesy Federal Reserve
Jay Powell says he doesn't expect rates to return to "very, very low" pre-pandemic levels. Plus, why central bank independence is important.

Fed Chair Powell: Interest rates likely won't return to "historically low levels" before the pandemic

by Kai Ryssdal , Sean McHenry and Andie Corban
Mar 29, 2024
Powell discusses how monetary policymakers arrive at consensus, the value of transparency and the issues that influence interest rate decisions.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal interviews Jay Powell, head of the Federal Reserve.
Courtesy Federal Reserve
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

