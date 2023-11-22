Grocery prices are a little less stuffed this Thanksgiving
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We talked to last-minute holiday shoppers about their grocery purchases. Plus, the booming food fraud industry.
Segments From this episode
How the economy's really doing, according to Thanksgiving shoppers
Houston-area shoppers cut back and shopped discount brands, citing inflated prices.
In the fight against food fraud, producers are getting high-tech
Between edible microchips, invisible ink and more, the food supply chain is becoming more transparent than ever.
At this toy store, Black Friday deals aren't the draw — it's a kids-free shopping night
Irene Kesselman of Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, North Carolina says she leaves Black Friday to the big department stores and instead focuses on more personal events.
The Biden administration wants to ban quit fees for cable customers
The move is part of the White House effort to get rid of “junk fees” for consumers. Cable TV is already struggling with defections.
Delay of OPEC+ meeting leaves questions about oil supply cuts
The expectation was that OPEC countries would continue cutting back supply. Some think the delay may mean there’s disagreement about that.
There's big business behind those annoying CAPTCHA puzzles
As AI becomes more sophisticated, the industry is growing to match it, says journalist Justin Pot, who wrote about CAPTCHA for The Atlantic.
Music from the episode
Beat 100 Benny SIngs
You Got Me Erykah Badu, EveTariq Trotter, The Roots
Simmer Hayley Williams
Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Pras, Wyclef Jean
Summer Nights Raaginder, Wisechild
PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA Beyoncé
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer