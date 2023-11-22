Israel-Hamas WarFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Grocery prices are a little less stuffed this Thanksgiving
Nov 22, 2023

Grocery prices are a little less stuffed this Thanksgiving

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Scott Olson/Getty Images
We talked to last-minute holiday shoppers about their grocery purchases. Plus, the booming food fraud industry.

Segments From this episode

How the economy's really doing, according to Thanksgiving shoppers

by Elizabeth Trovall
Nov 22, 2023
Houston-area shoppers cut back and shopped discount brands, citing inflated prices.
Thanksgiving foods are a bit cheaper than they were last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual report.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In the fight against food fraud, producers are getting high-tech

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Nov 22, 2023
Between edible microchips, invisible ink and more, the food supply chain is becoming more transparent than ever.
High end foods such as caviar, regional cheese and wines are trying new methods to thwart dupes.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

At this toy store, Black Friday deals aren't the draw — it's a kids-free shopping night

by Sarah Leeson

Irene Kesselman of Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, North Carolina says she leaves Black Friday to the big department stores and instead focuses on more personal events.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The Biden administration wants to ban quit fees for cable customers

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 22, 2023
The move is part of the White House effort to get rid of “junk fees” for consumers. Cable TV is already struggling with defections.
Now that consumers can be more selective about the content they have access to through streaming, many have canceled their cable TV bundles.
Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Delay of OPEC+ meeting leaves questions about oil supply cuts

by Henry Epp
Nov 22, 2023
The expectation was that OPEC countries would continue cutting back supply. Some think the delay may mean there’s disagreement about that.
A lot of OPEC countries would really like it if the price of oil was a bit higher.
Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

There's big business behind those annoying CAPTCHA puzzles

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Nov 22, 2023
As AI becomes more sophisticated, the industry is growing to match it, says journalist Justin Pot, who wrote about CAPTCHA for The Atlantic.
milindri/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Beat 100 Benny SIngs
You Got Me Erykah Badu, EveTariq Trotter, The Roots
Simmer Hayley Williams
Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Pras, Wyclef Jean
Summer Nights Raaginder, Wisechild
PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA Beyoncé

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:43 PM PST
13:00
3:43 PM PST
28:02
2:08 PM PST
1:20
6:20 AM PST
8:19
3:00 AM PST
28:37
2:58 AM PST
9:13
Nov 21, 2023
21:29
Durable goods orders have been rising. That's great news for the economy.
Durable goods orders have been rising. That's great news for the economy.
How convenience foods like Stove Top stuffing took over the U.S.
How convenience foods like Stove Top stuffing took over the U.S.
Delay of OPEC+ meeting leaves questions about oil supply cuts
Delay of OPEC+ meeting leaves questions about oil supply cuts
How the economy's really doing, according to Thanksgiving shoppers
How the economy's really doing, according to Thanksgiving shoppers