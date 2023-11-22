The Farm Bureau says Thanksgiving is cheaper this year than it was last year, but still more expensive than years prior. And inflation has come down — approaching where the Fed wants it — though not quite there yet.

At Marketplace, we hear a lot from experts and official surveys about inflation and prices. Yet each one of the 330 million people living in this economy feels things a little differently. Which is why today, we’re going anecdotal. We checked in with shoppers at some Houston supermarkets today to get the pulse of the American consumer this holiday season.

At the HEB supermarket in southwest Houston, I caught Sarah Harris on her way to her car. She was shopping for ingredients for mac and cheese and a green bean casserole, which she said were cheaper last year when she wasn’t shopping last minute.

“I had to get bigger things or get different brands than I normally would because everything’s, like, sold out,” she said.

With a 12-week-old at home and no raise at her accounting job, she’s really having to stretch her budget.

“I think the economy is in a terrible state. Everything is more expensive than it needs to be,” said Harris. “And being the first time mom first time around holidays with with the baby plus having to cook it’s just like, I need a break.”

Also out in the HEB parking lot, Todd Neal loads $200 or so of groceries in his truck. The priciest item in his cart today?

“The brisket that I bought,” he said.

It set him back 80 bucks — probably more than he would have paid last year since beef prices are up 9%, according to the USDA.

And while Neal, who works in real estate, does find prices to be inflated, he said his business is good.

“Overall, the Houston economy is still strong,” he added.

Just a few minutes down the road, I pulled up to a Walmart to see how shoppers are faring there.

In the parking lot, I caught Sharon S., who is cooking turkey wings for her family this year.

“Turkey wings have went up a lot,” she said. “You get two to three in a pack now. What I got was $10.57 with just two in there.”

She said she had to cut back on portions.

“But I wasn’t able to get what I really, you know, really want to get so it’s fine,” she said. “We have a meal so it’s fine.”

I also spoke with Iris Contreras, who in total has spent about $500 to host 50 people for Thanksgiving. Even though she says she’s doing well as an executive assistant, she still tries to pick reasonably-priced items.

“Usually I try to buy like mid-range, mid range brand stuff,” said Contreras. “And now I see myself like buying the cheaper things, you know, maybe not the best quality. Just because yeah, prices are really expensive.”

She doesn’t usually shop at Walmart, but today she said it’s offering the best bang for her buck.