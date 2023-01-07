Good news for the Fed, meh news for workers
The pace of pay gains appears to be slowing. That's a pleasant surprise for inflation hawks, but it means workers are continuing to fall behind. Plus, unpacking the economic week that was.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Kai Ryssdal speaks with Heather Long at The Washington Post and Ana Swanson at the New York Times about global trade and the continuing strength of the labor market.
Wage growth slowed in December, pleasing inflation hawks
Earnings have been rising quickly, but the cooler data may restrain the Federal Reserve's rate-hike campaign.
Sales of fully electric vehicles nearly doubled in 2022. Which carmakers came out on top?
EVs account for about 5% of car purchases, according to automotive website Edmunds. Rivals to Tesla are making inroads.
New California law promotes worker-owned businesses
The model is attracting interest as a way for workers to share in a company's success.
How a 24-year-old living with her parents spends her paychecks
After saving or investing around 40% of her income, Abigail Gomez has money left over for luxuries.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer