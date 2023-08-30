My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Give yourself a pat on the back
Aug 30, 2023

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A lot of the good news in Wednesday's revised GDP report can be traced to the strength of the American consumer. Good job! Plus, a look at the sunny future of solar energy in the U.S.

Segments From this episode

Even as GDP growth cools, consumer spending is keeping the economy humming

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 30, 2023
Consumer spending, which accounts for most of GDP, grew more in the second quarter than initially reported.
"If the consumer is strong, you basically don't have to worry about much else," says Baird analyst Ross Mayfield.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
What China's domestic tourism recovery looks like at a seafood market

by Jennifer Pak
Aug 30, 2023
There's more foot traffic than in December, but that doesn't always translate into more spending at Xiamen's Bashi.
Seafood snack and fruit stall vendors in Xiamen say the crowds are back to pre-pandemic levels at Bashi, the Eight Seafood Market, but business is just OK.
Jennifer Pak/Marketplace
Why aren’t farmers using new tech?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Aug 30, 2023
Farmers haven’t been keen on adopting new agriculture technology despite its potential to revolutionize the industry.
A young farmer uses a tablet before working the fields. Connectivity and broadband access issues remain hurdles for the adoption of agtech in parts of the U.S.
Phillippe Desmazes/AFP via Getty Images
Wait, how much per swipe? Dating apps flirt with premium subscriptions.

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 30, 2023
Along with pricey upgrades, some apps are rolling out lower-cost options as they try to rake in more dollars from subscribers.
Grindr is among the apps that have started offering premium weekly memberships.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Solar a bright spot in slow progress toward U.S. renewable energy goals

by Samantha Fields
Aug 30, 2023
Shipments of solar panels reached a record high last year, though most were imported. They're also getting cheaper.
Solar is projected to grow even more in the next couple of years, largely because of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Music from the episode

So Far to Go J Dilla, Common, D'Angelo
Summer Madness Khruangbin
You Need To Calm Down Taylor Swift
Supalonely BENEE, Gus Dapperton
Kiss Me More Doja Cat, SZA
You Got Me Erykah Badu, Eve, Tariq Trotter, The Roots
Sticky July Butcher Brown

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

