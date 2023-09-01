Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
GDP doesn’t care how you feel
Sep 1, 2023

GDP doesn’t care how you feel

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Today, we look at economists' push to measure quality of life. Plus, the fight over a West Texas gas pipeline.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

It’s a jobs market to celebrate this Labor Day Weekend. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal, The New York Times’ Ana Swanson and The Washington Post’s Heather Long dig into this week’s economic data, then discuss Secretary Raimondo’s visit to China and the Biden administration’s economic messaging problems.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Labor force participation approaches pre-pandemic levels

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 1, 2023
The participation rate, which includes people actively looking for jobs, rose in August for those 55 and older, women, teenagers and others.
Labor force participation has been rising among women age 25 to 54 — many of whom stopped working when the pandemic complicated child care and schooling.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

When it comes to measuring economic welfare, GDP doesn't cut it

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Sep 1, 2023
Gross domestic product has been the standard measure for economic growth since 1944, but it doesn't measure the quality of life.
GDP has been a global standard for measuring economic growth since 1944, but it doesn't measure economic welfare.  
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty I ages
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Small businesses are still struggling to hire. But the situation's improving.

by Justin Ho
Sep 1, 2023
The good news: The lowest proportion of small businesses since March 2021 reported having trouble hiring. The bad news: It's still 40%.
Forty percent of small businesses reported having trouble filling job openings last month.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In West Texas, a budding pipeline fight highlights activists' changing tactics

by Travis Bubenik
Sep 1, 2023
Pipeline opponents across the U.S. have taken to emphasizing the projects' impacts on private property rights.
Opponents of the Saguaro Connector pipeline hosted a community meeting this summer in Van Horn, Texas.
Travis Bubenik
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

How's It Wrong Toro y Moi
Milestone BJ The Chicago Kid, Jadakiss, Pete Rock, Smoke DZA, Styles P
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Circles Post Malone
Bustling Freddie Joachim
Franklin's Tower Grateful Dead

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:07 PM PDT
27:49
1:40 PM PDT
1:05
12:32 PM PDT
25:07
2:38 AM PDT
10:09
Aug 31, 2023
9:17
Aug 30, 2023
1:38
Aug 29, 2023
2:45
Skin in the Game: Lessons from the video game industry
Marketplace Morning Report
Skin in the Game: Lessons from the video game industry
Signal will leave the UK if the current version of the Online Safety Bill becomes law, says the company's president
Marketplace Tech
Signal will leave the UK if the current version of the Online Safety Bill becomes law, says the company's president
When it comes to measuring economic welfare, GDP doesn't cut it
When it comes to measuring economic welfare, GDP doesn't cut it
Introducing "How We Survive's" Burning Questions
How We Survive
Introducing "How We Survive's" Burning Questions