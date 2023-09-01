GDP doesn’t care how you feel
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today, we look at economists' push to measure quality of life. Plus, the fight over a West Texas gas pipeline.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
It’s a jobs market to celebrate this Labor Day Weekend. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal, The New York Times’ Ana Swanson and The Washington Post’s Heather Long dig into this week’s economic data, then discuss Secretary Raimondo’s visit to China and the Biden administration’s economic messaging problems.
Labor force participation approaches pre-pandemic levels
The participation rate, which includes people actively looking for jobs, rose in August for those 55 and older, women, teenagers and others.
When it comes to measuring economic welfare, GDP doesn't cut it
Gross domestic product has been the standard measure for economic growth since 1944, but it doesn't measure the quality of life.
Small businesses are still struggling to hire. But the situation's improving.
The good news: The lowest proportion of small businesses since March 2021 reported having trouble hiring. The bad news: It's still 40%.
In West Texas, a budding pipeline fight highlights activists' changing tactics
Pipeline opponents across the U.S. have taken to emphasizing the projects' impacts on private property rights.
Music from the episode
How's It Wrong Toro y Moi
Milestone BJ The Chicago Kid, Jadakiss, Pete Rock, Smoke DZA, Styles P
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Circles Post Malone
Bustling Freddie Joachim
Franklin's Tower Grateful Dead
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer