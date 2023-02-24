Funding the Ukrainian cultural resistance
Actors, dancers and other artists in Ukraine say they are determined to protect their national identity from Russian aggression. Plus, a warning to banks about crypto.
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Amy Scott chats with Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the latest inflation figures from the PCE price index, the housing market and more of this week’s economic news.
Consumers spent more in January, but also saved more. What gives?
A boost in disposable income fueled spending and saving. Data signals a healthy outlook, but lower-income people are draining reserves.
Federal regulators warn banks on crypto: Be careful
Three agencies aim to keep traditional banks from getting too involved in cryptocurrency, which has lost value and seen corporate meltdowns.
Mississippi record store enlists student influencers to help business
Phillip Rollins, owner of Offbeat, wants to attract more college students and give them a place to hang out.
Ukrainian artists look abroad for help as they defend their culture against Russian invasion
Actors, dancers, singers and theater producers in Ukraine say they are determined to protect their national identity from Russian aggression.
