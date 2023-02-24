A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Funding the Ukrainian cultural resistance
Feb 24, 2023

Funding the Ukrainian cultural resistance

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
An actress at work in an underground shelter in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images
Actors, dancers and other artists in Ukraine say they are determined to protect their national identity from Russian aggression. Plus, a warning to banks about crypto.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Amy Scott chats with Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the latest inflation figures from the PCE price index, the housing market and more of this week’s economic news.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Consumers spent more in January, but also saved more. What gives?

by Justin Ho
Feb 24, 2023
A boost in disposable income fueled spending and saving. Data signals a healthy outlook, but lower-income people are draining reserves.
Consumer spending rose in January, but the increase in disposable income outpaced that.
ArLawKa AungTun/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Federal regulators warn banks on crypto: Be careful

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 24, 2023
Three agencies aim to keep traditional banks from getting too involved in cryptocurrency, which has lost value and seen corporate meltdowns.
Although the Federal Reserve and other agencies are not imposing new regulations on cryptocurrency, their joint statement highlights liquidity risks.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Mississippi record store enlists student influencers to help business

by Nicholas Guiang
Feb 24, 2023
Phillip Rollins, owner of Offbeat, wants to attract more college students and give them a place to hang out.
Valentine's Day brought an spike in record sales for Phillip Rollins, owner of Offbeat.
Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Year of War

Ukrainian artists look abroad for help as they defend their culture against Russian invasion

by Stephen Beard
Feb 24, 2023
Actors, dancers, singers and theater producers in Ukraine say they are determined to protect their national identity from Russian aggression.
Musicians perform during a candlelight concert in Kyiv on Dec. 1. Despite the Russian onslaught, Ukrainian artists are doing what they can to keep their culture alive.
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

How's It Wrong Toro y Moi
Brea Oddissee
Forget Your Name spring gang, Vincent Vega
Fishin' Takenobu
Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

2:26 PM PST
25:54
7:08 AM PST
7:21
1:41 PM PST
1:50
3:04 AM PST
11:49
Feb 23, 2023
20:09
Feb 21, 2023
24:07
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Could a 4-day workweek become the norm?
Could a 4-day workweek become the norm?
Interest rates on U.S. bonds are economic crystal balls — if you know how to read them
Interest rates on U.S. bonds are economic crystal balls — if you know how to read them
Understanding the civil rights movement as a labor and economic movement
Race and Economy
Understanding the civil rights movement as a labor and economic movement
The war in Ukraine, one year on
Marketplace Morning Report
The war in Ukraine, one year on