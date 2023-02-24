A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Consumers spent more in January, but also saved more. What gives?

Justin Ho Feb 24, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Consumer spending rose in January, but the increase in disposable income outpaced that. ArLawKa AungTun/Getty Images

Consumers spent more in January, but also saved more. What gives?

Justin Ho Feb 24, 2023
Heard on:
Consumer spending rose in January, but the increase in disposable income outpaced that. ArLawKa AungTun/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

People spent a lot more in January, according to the Commerce Department, and that spending was broad. They spent more on services like restaurants and health care, along with goods like vehicles, furniture and clothing.

The thing is, the personal saving rate also rose in January. In fact, it’s increased four months in a row.

The Commerce Department figures out the monthly saving rate by taking people’s disposable income and subtracting their spending.

And even though spending rose in January, disposable income did too.

“We saw that rise about 2% in January, which outpaced spending, which is why the overall saving rate moved higher,” said Shannon Seery, an economist at Wells Fargo. She said much of last month’s increase in income had to do with one-off factors, including the way the Commerce Department calculates taxes in January and the recent cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security.

But Seery also said individuals’ take-home pay has been steadily rising.

“So, I do think that the savings situation is improving, and that is a good indication that households do have some spending power in the months ahead,” she said.

The issue is that households have different amounts of spending power. Megan Greene, global chief economist at the Kroll Institute, said lower-income households are burning through their savings at faster rates.

Meanwhile, credit card balances have been rising.

“That suggests some households are really struggling to make ends meet and are just putting expenses on credit cards,” Greene said. She added that people have been steadily spending down the savings they built up early in the pandemic with the help of government relief aid.

In fact, the current saving rate is below where it was in 2019, “which suggests that households are still eating into their savings more than they usually are,” Greene said.

The saving rate could continue to rise this year, given that the job market is still strong and wages are improving.

“If you look at labor market conditions right now, you can see that the labor market is still providing some support for household income,” said Lydia Boussour, senior economist at EY-Parthenon.

But, Boussour said, spending could slow down. If the economy starts looking more uncertain this year, “companies are going to be turning increasingly cautious with their hiring and spending. And that’s likely to lead consumers to be even more cautious with their spending.”

Which could cause the saving rate to rise even more, Boussour said.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

2:26 PM PST
25:54
7:08 AM PST
7:21
1:41 PM PST
1:50
3:04 AM PST
11:49
Feb 23, 2023
20:09
Feb 21, 2023
24:07
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Could a 4-day workweek become the norm?
Could a 4-day workweek become the norm?
Interest rates on U.S. bonds are economic crystal balls — if you know how to read them
Interest rates on U.S. bonds are economic crystal balls — if you know how to read them
Understanding the civil rights movement as a labor and economic movement
Race and Economy
Understanding the civil rights movement as a labor and economic movement
The war in Ukraine, one year on
Marketplace Morning Report
The war in Ukraine, one year on