Fragmented medical records are a danger to our health
Jul 20, 2023

Fragmented medical records are a danger to our health

Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Health care fragmentation means that medical records are disorganized and hard to share. Plus, will streamers follow Netflix's password crackdown?

Segments From this episode

What's the best way to predict where the economy is headed?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jul 20, 2023
Some question the predictive powers of the The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, a past predictor of recessions.
While investors may be closely watching The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, economists caution it may not be as predictive as it once was.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Netflix crackdown on password sharing pays off

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 20, 2023
The company added nearly 6 million paid subscribers last quarter, almost three times what Wall Street expected.
Netflix's successful crackdown on password sharing may be adopted by other streaming services.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Shelf Life

In our fragmented health care system, access to information may be the biggest risk

by Ilana Yurkiewicz, MD
Jul 20, 2023
In "Fragmented," Dr. Ilana Yurkiewicz writes about health care providers' struggles to access medical information and how it impacts patients.
"Our electronic medical records are extremely disorganized," said Dr. Ilana Yurkiewicz, who discusses the time doctors waste searching for patient information in her book "Fragmented."
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
Less than 1% of therapists are Native American. One Texas center is working to fill the gap

by Elena Rivera
Jul 20, 2023
Indigenous communities in the United States experience higher rates of mental health issues, but have a harder time accessing care. One Texas group is working to expand services and train staff to address mental health issues before they become a crisis.
Dr. Iftekhar Amin with the University of North Texas at Dallas instructs during a mental health first aid training course on June 9 at Texas Native Health in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor for Marketplace
Women's World Cup: More teams, more money

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 20, 2023
FIFA sold media rights separately for the women's and men's tournaments this year, boosting the revenue potential for players and teams.
A screen displays the attendance during a match between Australia and Ireland at the Women's World Cup on Thursday. This year’s Women’s World Cup is expected to be watched by bigger crowds and bigger global audiences.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Music from the episode

20 Grand Palace RJD2
Glass Shamir
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Rare Form Millionyoung

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

