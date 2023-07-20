Fragmented medical records are a danger to our health
Health care fragmentation means that medical records are disorganized and hard to share. Plus, will streamers follow Netflix's password crackdown?
Segments From this episode
What's the best way to predict where the economy is headed?
Some question the predictive powers of the The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, a past predictor of recessions.
Netflix crackdown on password sharing pays off
The company added nearly 6 million paid subscribers last quarter, almost three times what Wall Street expected.
In our fragmented health care system, access to information may be the biggest risk
In "Fragmented," Dr. Ilana Yurkiewicz writes about health care providers' struggles to access medical information and how it impacts patients.
Less than 1% of therapists are Native American. One Texas center is working to fill the gap
Indigenous communities in the United States experience higher rates of mental health issues, but have a harder time accessing care. One Texas group is working to expand services and train staff to address mental health issues before they become a crisis.
Women's World Cup: More teams, more money
FIFA sold media rights separately for the women's and men's tournaments this year, boosting the revenue potential for players and teams.
Music from the episode
20 Grand Palace RJD2
Glass Shamir
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Rare Form Millionyoung
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer