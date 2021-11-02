For better or worse, NFTs are transforming the music business
Also on today's program: Molly Wood takes us on a trip to the Salton Sea and a look at the changing relationship between retailers and fulfillment companies.
Biden, G7, want to counter China's financing for developing nations
President Joe Biden wants advanced economies to finance infrastructure development in the developing world and, in doing so, counter China's influence.
Supply chain acquisitions help streamline retail mess
The pandemic and global supply chain backlog has transformed the relationship between retailers and supply chain companies.
The origin of the U.S. debt ceiling
Congress is once again considering raising the debt limit. When did that start?
How NFTs could change the music industry ... for better or worse
The Grammys' announcement is an example of how the technology underlying cryptocurrency is influencing how musicians make their money.
Stepping up the technology to find methane leaks
The EPA has proposed new limits on methane emissions from oil and natural gas facilities, which already leak more than the agency estimates.
