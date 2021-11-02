Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

For better or worse, NFTs are transforming the music business
Nov 2, 2021

For better or worse, NFTs are transforming the music business

Also on today's program: Molly Wood takes us on a trip to the Salton Sea and a look at the changing relationship between retailers and fulfillment companies.

Segments From this episode

Biden, G7, want to counter China's financing for developing nations

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 2, 2021
President Joe Biden wants advanced economies to finance infrastructure development in the developing world and, in doing so, counter China's influence.
President Joe Biden addresses a press conference at COP26 in Glasgow on Nov. 2. At the conference, Biden said he wants to see advanced economies pay for environmentally friendly infrastructure in the developing world.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Supply chain acquisitions help streamline retail mess

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 2, 2021
The pandemic and global supply chain backlog has transformed the relationship between retailers and supply chain companies.
American Eagle Outfitters said it will acquire a fulfillment company, Quiet Logistics, to strengthen its supply chain.
Tim Boyle via Getty Images
The origin of the U.S. debt ceiling

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 2, 2021
Congress is once again considering raising the debt limit. When did that start?
A sign at a Washington, D.C., bus stop showed the amount of the national debt on Oct. 25. The clock is ticking on another debt ceiling agreement to prevent a default.
Julie Chabanas/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
How NFTs could change the music industry ... for better or worse

by Matt Levin
Nov 2, 2021
The Grammys' announcement is an example of how the technology underlying cryptocurrency is influencing how musicians make their money.
EDM artist Steve Aoki, seen here at a 2019 performance in New York City, partnered with an Italian digital artist to produce a multimedia NFT during the pandemic.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for All Nippon Airways
Stepping up the technology to find methane leaks

by Caroline Champlin
Nov 2, 2021
The EPA has proposed new limits on methane emissions from oil and natural gas facilities, which already leak more than the agency estimates.
The Environmental Protection Agency is calling for oil and gas companies to find and fix leaks of the greenhouse gas methane. The technology for doing so includes lasers and drones.
Mario Tama via Getty Images
