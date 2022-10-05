This Is UncomfortableEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A central question for the central bank
Oct 5, 2022

A central question for the central bank

Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve Win McNamee/Getty Images
Some economists are critical of the Fed raising interest rates so rapidly. But what else can the central bank do? Today, we dive in.

As transportation bottlenecks clear, supply chains face shortage of warehouse space

by Justin Ho
Oct 5, 2022
Warehouse rents are soaring while transportation costs are plummeting.
Prices to rent warehouse space have been surging nationally, says Jason Tolliver with the real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield.
Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Walmart
Global trade could slow down in the coming year, WTO says

by Savannah Maher
Oct 5, 2022
The World Trade Organization predicts economic shocks like higher interest rates and energy prices will slow the growth of global trade in 2023.
The WTO now estimates global trade will grow by just 1% in the coming year.
Gregor Fischer/Getty Images
COVID-19

Locked out of China by its zero-COVID policy, their lives changed course

by Jennifer Pak
Oct 5, 2022
China’s borders shut in March 2020 to contain COVID-19. It's been rough for people who made a life in China but were forced to leave.
China's rigorous COVID restrictions have made it difficult for some residents to return. Above, a woman at Hong Kong International Airport makes her way to hotel quarantine on Sept. 23.
Isaac Lawrence/AFP via Getty Images
Are computers ruining chess?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Oct 5, 2022
A controversy involving one of the game's rising stars has sparked debate about creativity.
Magnus Carlsen during a chess tournament in 2021. Carlsen recently accused another grandmaster, Hans Niemann, of cheating.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

