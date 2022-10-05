A central question for the central bank
Some economists are critical of the Fed raising interest rates so rapidly. But what else can the central bank do? Today, we dive in.
Segments From this episode
As transportation bottlenecks clear, supply chains face shortage of warehouse space
Warehouse rents are soaring while transportation costs are plummeting.
Global trade could slow down in the coming year, WTO says
The World Trade Organization predicts economic shocks like higher interest rates and energy prices will slow the growth of global trade in 2023.
Locked out of China by its zero-COVID policy, their lives changed course
China’s borders shut in March 2020 to contain COVID-19. It's been rough for people who made a life in China but were forced to leave.
Are computers ruining chess?
A controversy involving one of the game's rising stars has sparked debate about creativity.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer