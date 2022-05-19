Seizing the yachts of Russian oligarchs was the easy part
Retailers bulked up their inventories during the worst of the pandemic. Now they're stuck with them.
Big stores like Walmart and Target didn't foresee consumers pivoting away from shopping and toward going out.
Farmers in the Midwest are behind on planting. That could mean lower yields come harvest.
Iowa corn and soybean farmer April Hemmes is "at least two and a half weeks" behind due to wet weather.
Floating liabilities: Western authorities grapple with the cost of seizing oligarchs’ superyachts
Detaining luxury vessels worth hundreds of millions of dollars was the easy bit. Maintenance runs about 10% of the yachts' value.
Colleges get federal guidance on using COVID relief to support student mental health
The Department of Education provided ideas for using these funds, including text-based counseling and suicide-prevention training.
Car buffs want to turn classic rides into EVs. These Southern California businesses are making it happen.
Electrifying classic cars could cut exhaust emissions and reduce the number of cars that end up landfills.
