Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Seizing the yachts of Russian oligarchs was the easy part
May 19, 2022

Seizing the yachts of Russian oligarchs was the easy part

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Then comes the upkeep. Plus, the federal government advises colleges on using COVID-19 relief funds to support student mental health.

Segments From this episode

Retailers bulked up their inventories during the worst of the pandemic. Now they're stuck with them.

by Justin Ho
May 19, 2022
Big stores like Walmart and Target didn't foresee consumers pivoting away from shopping and toward going out.
Large retailers like Target and Walmart stocked up on goods — like office furniture or home decor — that shoppers bought during the pandemic. But consumers' spending habits are changing.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Farmers in the Midwest are behind on planting. That could mean lower yields come harvest.

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
May 19, 2022
Iowa corn and soybean farmer April Hemmes is "at least two and a half weeks" behind due to wet weather.
“Of all years the world needs our commodities, this was not the year to have late planting,” says April Hemmes, a corn and soybean farmer in Iowa.
Ben Hethcoat/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Floating liabilities: Western authorities grapple with the cost of seizing oligarchs’ superyachts

by Stephen Beard
May 19, 2022
Detaining luxury vessels worth hundreds of millions of dollars was the easy bit. Maintenance runs about 10% of the yachts' value.
Above, a superyacht with suspected links to a Russian oligarch is docked in the Dominican Republic. For governments, seizing the pricey vessels comes with outrageous maintenance costs.
Ethan Swope/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Colleges get federal guidance on using COVID relief to support student mental health

by Stephanie Hughes
May 19, 2022
The Department of Education provided ideas for using these funds, including text-based counseling and suicide-prevention training.
The Department of Education suggested how colleges can invest leftover COVID relief funds in mental health care.
Sam Wasson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Car buffs want to turn classic rides into EVs. These Southern California businesses are making it happen.

by Andy Uhler
May 19, 2022
Electrifying classic cars could cut exhaust emissions and reduce the number of cars that end up landfills.
A gas-powered Ford Bronco is being converted to an electric vehicle at Zero Labs in Los Angeles.
Andy Uhler/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Get By Talib Kweli
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
Sin Rumbo Panoptica Orchestra
To Be Remote TOKiMONSTA
68 State Gorillaz
To Zion Lauryn Hill, Carlos Santana

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:58 PM PDT
20:07
3:36 PM PDT
26:44
1:45 PM PDT
1:50
10:00 AM PDT
31:39
7:34 AM PDT
8:35
2:45 AM PDT
7:51
11:06 AM PDT
1:02
Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address nationwide formula shortage
Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address nationwide formula shortage
Homebuilders are expecting the housing market to slow
Homebuilders are expecting the housing market to slow
Courts decide California can't mandate corporate board diversity
Courts decide California can't mandate corporate board diversity
For this Detroit restauranteur, business is still "day to day"
For this Detroit restauranteur, business is still "day to day"