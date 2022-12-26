How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Expect more pay transparency in the new year
Dec 26, 2022

Expect more pay transparency in the new year

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
In the coming year, roughly 1 in 5 Americans will live in a state that requires employers to disclose salaries in job postings. Plus, a Minnesota logging company takes an ecological approach.

Segments From this episode

This year, it's inflation, not contagion, that's driving online commerce

by Matt Levin
Dec 26, 2022
While growth in e-commerce is not as strong as it was at the height of the pandemic, shoppers are still going online to look for good deals.
Though many consumers continue to shop online, internet sales have slowed since their pandemic heights.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Next year, 1 in 5 Americans will live in a state that requires pay transparency

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 26, 2022
Soon, employers that opt not to post salary ranges could be at a competitive disadvantage.
Recruiters who include pay in job postings are already getting more traction, says labor economist Andrew Flowers.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Wastewater workers wish for a fatberg-free holiday

by Jill Replogle
Dec 26, 2022
Our sewers work overtime at this time of year.
A wastewater treatment plant in Oakland, California. Wastewater workers are urging people to be mindful about disposing of grease and oil, which can wreak havoc on sewer systems.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
What did my Gen Z coworker just say?

by Kimberly Adams and Nicholas Guiang
Dec 26, 2022
Gen Z has developed its own way to communicate and is now bringing it into the workplace. But their use of language is leaving older colleagues bewildered.
Gen Z slang is making its way into the workplace, but sometimes older colleagues are struggling to understand.
Disobey Art/Getty Images.
A Minnesota company says its ecological logging approach is good for the forest — and the bottom line

by Dan Kraker
Dec 26, 2022
With an approach that harvests trees selectively, instead of clearcutting, profits are deferred.
John Rajala (left), CEO of Rajala Companies, and retired biology professor John Pastor talk about the history of white pines in northern Minnesota in October 2022, near Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Adventures in Housing

This Colorado brewery subsidized housing to attract workers

by Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 26, 2022
In Ouray, Colorado, high-priced housing is a labor force issue.
During the pandemic, Erin Eddy, owner of the Ouray Brewery in Southwestern Colorado began subsidizing housing for employees to help alleviate the staffing shortage. Above, the Ouray Brewery in October of 2021.
Courtesy Erin Eddy
Music from the episode

Someday The Strokes
Drain Shy Girls
Bossa Antigua Paul Desmond
Forest Funk The Polish Ambassador, Ryan Herr, Tropo, Jesse James Hendricks
More Today Than Yesterday - Instrumental Charles Earland

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

