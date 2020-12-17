Dec 17, 2020
Even with another relief package, economic recovery is gonna take awhile
On today's show: If we make the same mistakes we did after the Great Recession, we're in for a long road ahead. Plus, what Dippin' Dots has to do with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Segments From this episode
Even with more stimulus, analysts forecast a slow economic recovery
COVID-19 is surging, layoffs are rising, consumers are hunkering down. Not a great place to be heading into 2021.
Why hasn't Congress fixed unemployment insurance?
Congress was able to pass the CARES Act quickly, but its benefits expire Dec. 26. Will they be extended?
What's happening to the makers of holiday party attire?
There's an entire supply chain behind that sparkly dress.
Music from the episode
Bonita Applebum A Tribe Called Quest
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
A Tune For Jack Lemon Jelly
Pick Up Bonobo
Origins Tennis
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
