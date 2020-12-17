How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Even with another relief package, economic recovery is gonna take awhile
Dec 17, 2020

Even with another relief package, economic recovery is gonna take awhile

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
On today's show: If we make the same mistakes we did after the Great Recession, we're in for a long road ahead. Plus, what Dippin' Dots has to do with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Even with more stimulus, analysts forecast a slow economic recovery

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 17, 2020
COVID-19 is surging, layoffs are rising, consumers are hunkering down. Not a great place to be heading into 2021.
A closed bar in New York at the beginning of the pandemic.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Why hasn't Congress fixed unemployment insurance?

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
Dec 17, 2020
Congress was able to pass the CARES Act quickly, but its benefits expire Dec. 26. Will they be extended?
Congress has known what's wrong with unemployment insurance for decades.
Olivier Douliery/Contributor Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

What's happening to the makers of holiday party attire?

by Marielle Segarra
Dec 17, 2020
There's an entire supply chain behind that sparkly dress.
Sparkly, sequined dresses for New Year's Eve? Not this year.
Svetikd via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Bonita Applebum A Tribe Called Quest
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
A Tune For Jack Lemon Jelly
Pick Up Bonobo
Khuda Bhi Aasman - Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC Khruangbin
Origins Tennis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
How we shop for the holidays is different this year
COVID-19
How we shop for the holidays is different this year
"We're definitely counting on a comeback"
COVID-19
"We're definitely counting on a comeback"

Freedom of the press isn’t free.

Support independent news today.

give now
For small retailers, COVID-19 is changing business, but to what extent?
For small retailers, COVID-19 is changing business, but to what extent?