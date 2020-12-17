What’s happening to the makers of holiday party attire?

Shine Trim, in New York City’s Garment District, sells elaborate embellishments like sequined red bows and gold beads to fashion designers and dressmakers.

“We also get a lot of people just coming in, saying ‘I’m going to a New Year’s Eve party and I want to bling it out,’” said owner Helen Lin.

She’s noticed something this year. Clothing makers are coming to her saying, basically, that they need to make their customers a really fancy blouse. And that it has to be decked out with shiny accoutrements like sequins and crystals.

Nothing for the waist down, of course. Because if you’re going to a holiday party this year, it’s probably on Zoom or FaceTime.

“I have not heard anything about like, ‘I’m wearing these amazing pants that I need to get tons of rhinestone for,’” Lin said.

The people who are buying fancy clothes for virtual parties are the exception. Lin says her sales are down by about half, and the company had to close one of its stores.

“Holiday attire took a major hit this year,” said Michael Londrigan, a professor of fashion merchandising at LIM College.

Londrigan is actually going to a virtual holiday party for his college today, but he didn’t buy anything new to wear. He just pulled out an ugly sweater — his words, not mine.

“It’s red and green,” Londrigan said. “It’s very bright. And it has a polar bear, who’s wearing a scarf that’s actually like a tie.”

There is a possible silver lining here for the suppliers and makers of sparkly dresses and the like.

“I think there’s a tremendous pent-up demand that we’re going to see when the vaccine really gets this under control,” said David German, who owns AGH Trimsource in Manhattan, which sells about 4,000 kinds of decorative trim.

Once it’s safe, he thinks people are really gonna want to celebrate. In-person.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines? Americans have started to receive doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine. Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be first to get the shots, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Essential workers will be considered next, but with limited vaccine doses and a lot of workers considered essential, the jockeying has already started over which ones should go to the front of the line: meatpacking workers, pilots, bankers and ride-share drivers among them. The CDC will continue to consider how to best distribute the vaccine, but ultimately it’s up to each state to decide who gets the shots when. Could relaxing patents help poorer countries get vaccines faster? The world’s poorest countries may not be able to get any vaccine at all until 2024, by one estimate. To deliver vaccines to the world’s poor sooner that, some global health activists want to waive intellectual property protections on vaccines, medicines and diagnostics. India, South Africa and Kenya have asked the World Trade Organization to allow pharmaceutical plants in the developing world to manufacture patented drugs without having to worry about lawsuits. The United States, Britain and the European Union, have repeatedly rejected the proposal at the WTO. The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept in extreme cold at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. And keeping it that cold requires dry ice. Where does that dry ice come from? Also, is there enough of it to go around? And how much is it going to cost? The demand for dry ice is about to spike, and a whole bunch of industries are worried. Now, dry ice sells for $1 to $3 a pound. While the vaccine gets priority, smaller businesses and nonessential industries may end up losing out. Read More Collapse