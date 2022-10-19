Economic predictions, courtesy of the stock market
Today, what to make of all the signals the stock market is sending. Plus, the pandemic brings about an unexpected “baby bump.”
Segments From this episode
What the stock market is signaling about the future of the economy
The ups and downs of the stock market don't always predict the future of the economy. But stocks can give us some clues about where investors think the economy is headed.
Coal makes a comeback as Europe tries to avoid an energy emergency
Analysts say the U.S. coal industry hasn't been able to fully capitalize on the surge in demand
Mapping disaster
Karen Clark is a catastrophe modeler and a pioneer in her field. In a preview from "How We Survive," Amy Scott follows Clark's team as they map Hurricane Ian and estimate losses from the storm — overlaying Hurricane reports with data about building codes, home value data and more.
How the pandemic created an unexpected "baby bump"
The country's birth rate rose in 2021, thanks — at least in part to — schedule flexibility provided by remote work, a study author says.
Logging could make California forests more resilient, but supply chain woes abound
Sawmills are poised to play a big role in making California more resilient to wildfires, but there may not be enough of them to go around.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer