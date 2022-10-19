How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Economic predictions, courtesy of the stock market
Oct 19, 2022

Economic predictions, courtesy of the stock market

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Today, what to make of all the signals the stock market is sending. Plus, the pandemic brings about an unexpected “baby bump.”

Segments From this episode

What the stock market is signaling about the future of the economy

by Justin Ho
Oct 19, 2022
The ups and downs of the stock market don't always predict the future of the economy. But stocks can give us some clues about where investors think the economy is headed.
Higher interest rates have been a drag on stocks this year.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Coal makes a comeback as Europe tries to avoid an energy emergency

by Lily Jamali
Oct 19, 2022
Analysts say the U.S. coal industry hasn't been able to fully capitalize on the surge in demand
The growing energy crisis in Europe means some countries are turning to coal for power. Above, coal-fired power plants in Germany.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Mapping disaster

Karen Clark is a catastrophe modeler and a pioneer in her field. In a preview from "How We Survive," Amy Scott follows Clark's team as they map Hurricane Ian and estimate losses from the storm — overlaying Hurricane reports with data about building codes, home value data and more.
How the pandemic created an unexpected "baby bump"

by Samantha Fields
Oct 19, 2022
The country's birth rate rose in 2021, thanks — at least in part to — schedule flexibility provided by remote work, a study author says.
"By the end of 2021, births for U.S. mothers were up by about 6%, relative to the pre-pandemic trend," UCLA professor Martha Bailey says.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Logging could make California forests more resilient, but supply chain woes abound

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
Oct 19, 2022
Sawmills are poised to play a big role in making California more resilient to wildfires, but there may not be enough of them to go around.
The aftermath of the 2021 Dixie Fire, outside of Greenville, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

