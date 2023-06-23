Economic forecasters are saying, “TGIF!”

We’ve done the numbers, and we need your support by June 30th to end this fiscal year on a strong note.📈
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post and Jeanna Smialek of the New York Times about Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s appearances before House and Senate panels this week, this week’s higher jobless claims, and sluggish home sales.
