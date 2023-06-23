This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Economic forecasters are saying, “TGIF!”
Jun 23, 2023

Economic forecasters are saying, “TGIF!”

Getty Images
But first, our panel of experts recaps a big week for the Federal Reserve.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post and Jeanna Smialek of the New York Times about Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s appearances before House and Senate panels this week, this week’s higher jobless claims, and sluggish home sales.

Economic indicators can't tell us the economy's whole story

by Justin Ho
Jun 23, 2023
The manufacturing sector is shrinking, according to a report. But that doesn’t account for people’s spending or the tight labor market.
"If you move beyond the vibes and look at the hard data, we’re creating jobs at a gangbusters pace, unemployment is at a 50-year low," says Justin Wolfers of the University of Michigan. "This ain’t a recession, man."
Getty Images
How's Houston's economy working for the working poor?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jun 23, 2023
A new United Way report finds a 5% increase in the number of Houston-area households struggling to afford basic necessities.
Affordability has been a long-time selling point for people in Houston, but optimism in the local economy is waning.
Loren Elliott/AFP via Getty Images
White House EV investment push especially benefits one region

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 23, 2023
The government is lending $9.2 billion to Ford and a Korean partner to build electric vehicle battery factories in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Battery production is part of the Biden administration’s effort to promote electric vehicle development and manufacturing.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
How AI could transform the legal industry ... for the better

by Matt Levin
Jun 23, 2023
Can AI free the wrongfully convicted quicker and easier?
AI legal assistants could help cut costs and wait times.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

