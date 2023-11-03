Israel-Hamas WarBytes: Week in ReviewI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

ABOUT SHOW
Does the Fed control the economy?
Nov 3, 2023

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
It may want to, but it doesn't. It has its ways to exert influence, though. Plus, wage growth slowed in October.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times about the October jobs report and the state of monetary policy.

Wage growth cools in October

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 3, 2023
Average hourly earnings rose 4.1% year-over-year in October; the rate peaked near 6% in March 2022. The slowdown in wage growth is helping the Fed wrestle inflation lower.
The rate of average hourly earnings growth slowed in October, which is exactly what the Fed hopes might further cool inflation.
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Paperless billing is costing the paper industry. But storeless shopping helps.

by Elizabeth Trovall
Nov 3, 2023
Revenue for the U.S. paper mill industry has declined in recent years. E-commerce, though, has stirred a boom in cardboard packaging.
A box of paper from fictional company Dunder Mifflin, made famous in "The Office."
Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Quill.com
Just how much can the Fed affect financial conditions in the economy?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 3, 2023
These financial conditions include the rise and fall of the bond markets or the cost of borrowing money. The Federal Reserve does not have direct control over these conditions, but it tries to influence them.
As much as the Fed might love to control all the financial conditions in the economy, it doesn't. But it does try to influence them.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Schools turn to tech for solutions to bus driver shortage

by Carrie Jung
Nov 3, 2023
Alternatives to traditional school bus transportation include carpooling platforms and apps reminiscent of ride-hailing.
Many students in Framingham, Massachusetts, are forced to walk to school because of the driver shortage. Waverly Street, above, is a popular route.
Robin Lubbock/WBUR
Music from the episode

So Good Pete Rock
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
Close The Deal! Louie Zong
Pick Up Bonobo
Awake Tycho
Pumpkin Islands

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

