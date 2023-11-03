Does the Fed control the economy?
It may want to, but it doesn't. It has its ways to exert influence, though. Plus, wage growth slowed in October.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times about the October jobs report and the state of monetary policy.
Wage growth cools in October
Average hourly earnings rose 4.1% year-over-year in October; the rate peaked near 6% in March 2022. The slowdown in wage growth is helping the Fed wrestle inflation lower.
Paperless billing is costing the paper industry. But storeless shopping helps.
Revenue for the U.S. paper mill industry has declined in recent years. E-commerce, though, has stirred a boom in cardboard packaging.
Just how much can the Fed affect financial conditions in the economy?
These financial conditions include the rise and fall of the bond markets or the cost of borrowing money. The Federal Reserve does not have direct control over these conditions, but it tries to influence them.
Schools turn to tech for solutions to bus driver shortage
Alternatives to traditional school bus transportation include carpooling platforms and apps reminiscent of ride-hailing.
Music from the episode
The team
