Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🍻 Our final KaiPA pint glasses are available NOW to anyone who donates to our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Democracy is critical to prosperity, Treasury secretary says 
May 9, 2024

Democracy is critical to prosperity, Treasury secretary says 

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Janet Yellen says democracies are better at helping people get ahead than authoritarian systems. Plus, concerns about China's overcapacity in manufacturing.

Segments From this episode

Inflation is "not yet where it needs to be," Treasury Secretary Yellen says

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
May 9, 2024
Janet Yellen addresses the state of the U.S. economy and underscores the country's rivalry and collaboration with China in an interview.
"I think it's important for Americans to understand how critical democracy is to economic performance," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says. Above, Yellen testifies at a House Ways and Means committee hearing on April 30.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

One of China's hottest toys sold millions. The inventor made $830.

by Jennifer Pak
May 9, 2024
A person who comes up with a good idea might not always reap the rewards in China's manufacturing ecosystem.
It's hard to spot which carrot knives are originals and which ones are copies.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Coffin Nails MF DOOM
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Sticky July Butcher Brown

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:23 PM PDT
21:34
3:27 PM PDT
28:50
2:35 PM PDT
1:05
7:48 AM PDT
9:50
3:05 AM PDT
18:00
May 7, 2024
33:10
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Auto workers union drive heads south
Auto workers union drive heads south
When the government can no longer pay full Social Security benefits
National Debt
When the government can no longer pay full Social Security benefits
Why the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. has been getting busier
Why the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. has been getting busier
Replacing lead water pipes is expensive. Not finishing the job may cost more.
Replacing lead water pipes is expensive. Not finishing the job may cost more.