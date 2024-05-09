Democracy is critical to prosperity, Treasury secretary says
Janet Yellen says democracies are better at helping people get ahead than authoritarian systems. Plus, concerns about China's overcapacity in manufacturing.
Inflation is "not yet where it needs to be," Treasury Secretary Yellen says
Janet Yellen addresses the state of the U.S. economy and underscores the country's rivalry and collaboration with China in an interview.
One of China's hottest toys sold millions. The inventor made $830.
A person who comes up with a good idea might not always reap the rewards in China's manufacturing ecosystem.
Coffin Nails MF DOOM
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Sticky July Butcher Brown
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer