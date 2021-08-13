COVID’s resurgence slashes at consumer sentiment, especially among the vaccinated
Also on today's program: Census data shows cities growing, the unraveling structure of college sports and the Weekly Wrap.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Politico’s Sudeep Reddy and The Wall Street Journal’s Kate Davidson join Marketplace host Reema Khrais to talk about the debt ceiling, the infrastructure bill and more of this week’s economic news.
Latest census data finds population growth in metro areas
But how accurate are the figures, collected as the pandemic started, when some people began to relocate?
Student athletes, schools and conferences gain power as NCAA's wanes
State laws allowing athletes to make money and court decisions curbing the NCAA’s authority are reinventing big-money college sports.
Music from the episode
Uptown Cabaret Oddisee
Dusty Blue Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band
Avant Gardener Courtney Barnett
Coco Mango (FloFilz Remix) MF DOOM, FloFilz
Ooh Wee (feat. Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife & Saigon) Mark Ronson, Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife, Saigon
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer