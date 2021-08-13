Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

COVID’s resurgence slashes at consumer sentiment, especially among the vaccinated
Aug 13, 2021

Also on today's program: Census data shows cities growing, the unraveling structure of college sports and the Weekly Wrap.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Politico’s Sudeep Reddy and The Wall Street Journal’s Kate Davidson join Marketplace host Reema Khrais to talk about the debt ceiling, the infrastructure bill and more of this week’s economic news.
Latest census data finds population growth in metro areas

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 13, 2021
But how accurate are the figures, collected as the pandemic started, when some people began to relocate?
Phoenix grew at a faster rate in the last decade than any other major metropolitan city in the U.S., new census data shows.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
Student athletes, schools and conferences gain power as NCAA's wanes

by Andy Uhler
Aug 13, 2021
State laws allowing athletes to make money and court decisions curbing the NCAA’s authority are reinventing big-money college sports.
The Texas Longhorns, the biggest moneymaker in college football, celebrate during a trophy presentation at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The team plans to leave the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference.
Tim Warner via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Uptown Cabaret Oddisee
Dusty Blue Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band
Avant Gardener Courtney Barnett
Coco Mango (FloFilz Remix) MF DOOM, FloFilz
Ooh Wee (feat. Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife & Saigon) Mark Ronson, Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife, Saigon

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
