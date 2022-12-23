Corporations are making more because they’re charging more
Businesses are passing along rising costs, which consumers are willing to pay. But can the good times for corporations last? Plus, it's evolution versus the free market in the antibiotics industry.
Segments From this episode
Corporate profits are up 10% over the same quarter last year
Here's a look at why American companies are making more money, and how they're spending it.
The federal spending bill could make it easier to save for emergencies
Employers that offer retirement plans would also be able to offer a separate emergency savings plan.
After a year of drawdowns, the Biden administration moves to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Analysts say the SPR is increasingly being used not just to cushion against oil price shocks, but to support prices.
The free market is failing us on antibiotics
The free market is pretty simple: There’s supply, there’s demand, they meet somewhere in the middle. If there’s a need, there’s a product. But sometimes, that system breaks down, as it has in the market for antibiotics.
Don't panic, it's just a roundabout
The modern roundabout was created in 1960s Britain. But since the '90s, the small Indianapolis suburb of Carmel, Indiana has slowly become the roundabout capital of the United States.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer