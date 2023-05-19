Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
It’s $5 Friday! Start a $5/month donation and take your pick of popular thank-you gifts! Give $5/month now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Companies go on a borrowing spree
May 19, 2023

Companies go on a borrowing spree

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
CiydemImages/Getty Images
It’s been a busy month in the corporate bond market. Big mergers and the looming debt ceiling deadline could be among the reasons. Plus, a potential nail in cable TV's coffin.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post about the G-7 summit and whether lawmakers will reach a decision on the debt limit next week.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Corporate borrowing is up this month, despite rising interest rates

by Justin Ho
May 19, 2023
Recent mergers and the ongoing debt limit negotiations in Congress could be prompting companies to borrow more.
Large mergers, like Pfizer’s $43 billion purchase of the biotech company Seagen, is one reason why corporate borrowing is up this month.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

If ESPN goes to streaming, what happens to cable?

by Stephanie Hughes
May 19, 2023
Leaders at Disney, which owns ESPN, say it’s an inevitability that the cable channel will migrate to streaming. Such a move would shake up the cable industry.
The CEO of Disney, which owns ESPN, has called the migration of ESPN to streaming “an inevitability.” Above, ESPN College Gameday hosts in 2020.
Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What John Deere's strong earnings say about the farm economy

by Savannah Maher
May 19, 2023
Solid earnings posted by the farm equipment maker show many farmers had cash to spend, but that's no guarantee for the year ahead.
After Russia invaded Ukraine, supplies of grain and oil seeds were low and prices soared, said Kristen Owen of Oppenheimer. Now, farmers can afford to make some investments. 
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The Welfare to Temp Work Pipeline

by Krissy Clark

Most welfare recipients are required to work in order to keep their benefits, but the temp jobs they’re set up with are far from stable work. In Chapter 6 of the latest season of “The Uncertain Hour,” Krissy Clark looks at why our welfare policy props up some of America’s most unstable jobs.

We dig into more of the welfare-to-work industrial complex in the latest season of “The Uncertain Hour.” Listen now.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:57 PM PDT
28:34
4:07 PM PDT
27:42
1:50 PM PDT
1:50
6:31 AM PDT
8:32
3:18 AM PDT
10:26
3:00 AM PDT
14:41
May 18, 2023
52:42
How could the government debt crisis affect individual investors? 
I've Always Wondered ...
How could the government debt crisis affect individual investors? 
If ESPN goes to streaming, what happens to cable?
If ESPN goes to streaming, what happens to cable?
The price of eggs
This Is Uncomfortable
The price of eggs
The cost of secrets
This Is Uncomfortable
The cost of secrets