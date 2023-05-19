Companies go on a borrowing spree
It’s been a busy month in the corporate bond market. Big mergers and the looming debt ceiling deadline could be among the reasons. Plus, a potential nail in cable TV's coffin.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post about the G-7 summit and whether lawmakers will reach a decision on the debt limit next week.
Corporate borrowing is up this month, despite rising interest rates
Recent mergers and the ongoing debt limit negotiations in Congress could be prompting companies to borrow more.
If ESPN goes to streaming, what happens to cable?
Leaders at Disney, which owns ESPN, say it’s an inevitability that the cable channel will migrate to streaming. Such a move would shake up the cable industry.
What John Deere's strong earnings say about the farm economy
Solid earnings posted by the farm equipment maker show many farmers had cash to spend, but that's no guarantee for the year ahead.
The Welfare to Temp Work Pipeline
Most welfare recipients are required to work in order to keep their benefits, but the temp jobs they’re set up with are far from stable work. In Chapter 6 of the latest season of “The Uncertain Hour,” Krissy Clark looks at why our welfare policy props up some of America’s most unstable jobs.
