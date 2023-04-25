The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Commerce Secretary Raimondo on chips, China and women in the workforce
Apr 25, 2023

Commerce Secretary Raimondo on chips, China and women in the workforce

Commerce Department chief Gina Raimondo chats with "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal. Nancy Farghalli/Marketplace
Today, we're joined by Gina Raimondo to hear why “the stakes are so high” when it comes to making the U.S. a leader in semiconductor manufacturing.

Segments From this episode

Boosting chip production is “an investment in America’s national security,” Commerce secretary says

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Apr 25, 2023
“The stakes are so high” when it comes to making the U.S. a leader in this key technology, says Gina Raimondo.
“The stakes are so high” when it comes to making the U.S. a leader in semiconductors, says Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Banks in Turmoil

The Treasury Department wants to apply more scrutiny to financial institutions that aren't banks

by Justin Ho
Apr 25, 2023
Several of them were responsible for the 2008 financial crisis.
Several nonbanks, including Bear Stearns, were partially responsible for the 2008 financial crisis.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Leisure travel is back. Business travel is not.

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 25, 2023
It isn't as lucrative for airlines to fly planes full of leisure travelers. They need higher-spending business travelers to juice profits.
While leisure travel is booming, revenue from business travel is still down more than 25% since the start of the pandemic.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
UK public sector workers battle for pay hikes that match inflation

by Stephen Beard
Apr 25, 2023
Following a rash of strikes in the public sector, some British workers have settled their pay disputes, but more are taking further action. And the government is striking back.
Doctors striking for a 35% increase in pay.
Mimisse Beard
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

