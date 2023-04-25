Commerce Secretary Raimondo on chips, China and women in the workforce
Today, we're joined by Gina Raimondo to hear why “the stakes are so high” when it comes to making the U.S. a leader in semiconductor manufacturing.
Segments From this episode
Boosting chip production is “an investment in America’s national security,” Commerce secretary says
“The stakes are so high” when it comes to making the U.S. a leader in this key technology, says Gina Raimondo.
The Treasury Department wants to apply more scrutiny to financial institutions that aren't banks
Several of them were responsible for the 2008 financial crisis.
Leisure travel is back. Business travel is not.
It isn't as lucrative for airlines to fly planes full of leisure travelers. They need higher-spending business travelers to juice profits.
UK public sector workers battle for pay hikes that match inflation
Following a rash of strikes in the public sector, some British workers have settled their pay disputes, but more are taking further action. And the government is striking back.
