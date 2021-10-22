Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

"Clean slate" laws could soften the labor crisis
Oct 22, 2021

Also on the show: The Weekly Wrap; higher prices for holiday foods; and a second winter of pandemic dining for Minnesota restaurants.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Politico’s Kate Davidson and Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung on the Fed's ethics response, infrastructure and more of this week’s economic news
Don't panic. Holiday food will be there, just more expensive.

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 22, 2021
The supply chain mess has raised the prices of feed, storage, shipping and materials. But the turkey and pie will be on the table.
The cost of turkey feed is higher this year, contributing to the expected higher cost of serving a Thanksgiving dinner.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
In labor crunch, businesses back efforts to clear workers' criminal records

by Nova Safo
Oct 22, 2021
“Clean slate” laws call for updating court databases and creating algorithms to automatically clear records for minor offenses.
Many officials and activists are trying to modernize the record-clearing process for people with criminal records and ease their path to employment.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
A Warmer World

Report calls plastics the "new coal"

by Amanda Peacher
Oct 22, 2021
Plastics could be a bigger source of greenhouse gases in the U.S. than the coal industry by 2030, if current production trends keep up.
These plastic pellets are used to make shoes in France. A new report by Beyond Plastics explains the ubiquitous material's environmental impact.
Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP via Getty Images
Minnesota restaurants prepare for winter as the pandemic drags on

by Britta Greene
Oct 22, 2021
This summer's patio season gave a boost to many restaurants. Colder weather means new arrangements for outdoor diners.
Christina Nguyen, chef and owner of the Minneapolis restaurants Hai Hai and Hola Arepa, stands in an expansion of Hai Hai’s patio space, constructed to accommodate more outdoor diners during the warmer months.
Britta Greene
Music from the episode

Kick, Push Lupe Fiasco
Linger The Cranberries
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu The Beats
Passionfruit Drake
Pleasure This Pain (feat. Angel Haze) Kwamie Liv, Angel Haze
Maria También Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

