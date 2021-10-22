“Clean slate” laws could soften the labor crisis
Also on the show: The Weekly Wrap; higher prices for holiday foods; and a second winter of pandemic dining for Minnesota restaurants.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Politico’s Kate Davidson and Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung on the Fed's ethics response, infrastructure and more of this week’s economic news
Don't panic. Holiday food will be there, just more expensive.
The supply chain mess has raised the prices of feed, storage, shipping and materials. But the turkey and pie will be on the table.
In labor crunch, businesses back efforts to clear workers' criminal records
“Clean slate” laws call for updating court databases and creating algorithms to automatically clear records for minor offenses.
Report calls plastics the "new coal"
Plastics could be a bigger source of greenhouse gases in the U.S. than the coal industry by 2030, if current production trends keep up.
Minnesota restaurants prepare for winter as the pandemic drags on
This summer's patio season gave a boost to many restaurants. Colder weather means new arrangements for outdoor diners.
