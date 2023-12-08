Bytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Choo-choo!
Dec 8, 2023

Choo-choo!

Bastien Inzaurralde/AFP via Getty Images
Why most of the U.S. lacks high-speed rail infrastructure — and what Biden's doing about it. Plus, Amazon tests out grocery delivery subscriptions.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Kate Davidson at Bloomberg and Heather Long at the Washington Post about state of the labor market, if consumers are starting to feel better about the economy, and what an interest rate cut would do.

More part-time workers are finding full-time gigs

by Elizabeth Trovall
Dec 8, 2023
In November, the number of people who want to have full-time work but haven't found it due to economic reasons declined by about 300,000.
Retail is one sector where previously part-time workers are finding full-time work.
gorodenkoff/Getty Images
Amazon makes a bigger bet on consumer appetite for grocery delivery

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 8, 2023
In its bid for a bigger bite out of the $800 billion-a-year grocery market, the company is testing a new delivery subscription.
"Nobody makes money on (grocery delivery)," says Phil Lempert, editor of Supermarket Guru. "It's more of a way to build a relationship with people."
Peter Dazeley/Getty Images
High-speed rail — environmentally friendly and popular worldwide — has a hard time in the U.S.

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 8, 2023
The Biden administration's pouring billions into it, but that's a drop in the bucket compared to the total cost.
Though high-speed rail is common in Europe and Asia, most Americans lack access to it.
Bastien Inzaurralde/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Reap What You Sow daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
Outer Sunset Tycho
Sound Is Vibration Atmosphere, Slug, Ant
Chameleon Emancipator, 9 Theory
Big Calm Morcheeba

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

