Choo-choo!
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Why most of the U.S. lacks high-speed rail infrastructure — and what Biden's doing about it. Plus, Amazon tests out grocery delivery subscriptions.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Kate Davidson at Bloomberg and Heather Long at the Washington Post about state of the labor market, if consumers are starting to feel better about the economy, and what an interest rate cut would do.
More part-time workers are finding full-time gigs
In November, the number of people who want to have full-time work but haven't found it due to economic reasons declined by about 300,000.
Amazon makes a bigger bet on consumer appetite for grocery delivery
In its bid for a bigger bite out of the $800 billion-a-year grocery market, the company is testing a new delivery subscription.
High-speed rail — environmentally friendly and popular worldwide — has a hard time in the U.S.
The Biden administration's pouring billions into it, but that's a drop in the bucket compared to the total cost.
Music from the episode
Reap What You Sow daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
Outer Sunset Tycho
Sound Is Vibration Atmosphere, Slug, Ant
Chameleon Emancipator, 9 Theory
Big Calm Morcheeba
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer