A modest wish for the Year of the Dragon
Feb 9, 2024

A modest wish for the Year of the Dragon

A vendor in Shanghai sells plush toys for the Year of the Dragon. Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Foreign investors are cooling on U.S. commercial real estate, and volunteers are repairing broken appliances at pop-up Fixit Clinics.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Linette Lopez at Business Insider and Kate Davidson at Bloomberg about the Fed’s forward guidance and turbulence on Wall Street for the Weekly Wrap.

Foreign investors are cooling on U.S. commercial real estate

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 9, 2024
Some of the drop is due to high interest rates and economic problems back home. Office buildings continue a slow burn, one expert says.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
As the Year of the Dragon dawns, many Chinese wish for a better economy

by Jennifer Pak
Feb 9, 2024
Asking people in China about their Lunar New Year wishes, the talk inevitably shifts to the economy.
A vendor in Shanghai sells plush toys for the Year of the Dragon.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Many Americans are snacking more, but looking for bargains in the snack aisle

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 9, 2024
Snacks account for more than a quarter of food and beverage spending. Returning to the office may be boosting sales.
Snacks account for more than a quarter of U.S. food and beverage spending, but PepsiCo is dealing with a bit of a sales crunch.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
In California and beyond, the right-to-repair movement picks up speed

by Azul Dahlstrom-Eckman
Feb 9, 2024
Fixit Clinics and other groups have formed communities devoted to reducing waste and costs by fixing broken devices.
A Fixit Clinic coach works on a tape player at a California library. Fixit Clinics' aim is to reduce costs for appliance owners and reduce waste for society.
Kathryn Styer Martínez/KQED
Music from the episode

"Headlines" DJ Premier
"Natural Green" Blazo
"Glowing Light" Richard Houghten
"Falafel" Tom Misch
"Fail Safe" William Tyler

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

