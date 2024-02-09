A modest wish for the Year of the Dragon
Foreign investors are cooling on U.S. commercial real estate, and volunteers are repairing broken appliances at pop-up Fixit Clinics.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Linette Lopez at Business Insider and Kate Davidson at Bloomberg about the Fed’s forward guidance and turbulence on Wall Street for the Weekly Wrap.
Foreign investors are cooling on U.S. commercial real estate
Some of the drop is due to high interest rates and economic problems back home. Office buildings continue a slow burn, one expert says.
As the Year of the Dragon dawns, many Chinese wish for a better economy
Asking people in China about their Lunar New Year wishes, the talk inevitably shifts to the economy.
Many Americans are snacking more, but looking for bargains in the snack aisle
Snacks account for more than a quarter of food and beverage spending. Returning to the office may be boosting sales.
In California and beyond, the right-to-repair movement picks up speed
Fixit Clinics and other groups have formed communities devoted to reducing waste and costs by fixing broken devices.
